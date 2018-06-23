Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penguins take offensive defenseman Calen Addison with second-round pick

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Calen Addison reacts after being selected 53rd overall by the Penguins during the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Calen Addison reacts after being selected 53rd overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
The Penguins made their first pick of the NHL draft Saturday afternoon, selecting offensive defenseman Calen Addison with a second-round choice, 53rd overall.

Addison is a 5-foot-10, 178-pound right-handed shooter from Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League. He had 65 points in 68 games as a 17-year-old last season, finishing second on his team in scoring, behind only Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive.

Addison profiles as a classic offensive defenseman. He wows scouts with his explosive skating, offensive instincts and puck-moving abilities. There are questions about his ability in the defensive zone.

Addison was rated the 30th-best North American skater in the draft by NHL Central Scouting.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

