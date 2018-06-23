Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins trade up to pick Swedish forward Filip Hallander

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, June 23, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
Filip Hallander reacts after being selected 58th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Filip Hallander reacts after being selected 58th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Penguins traded up into the back end of the second round to select Swedish forward Filip Hallander at the NHL draft Saturday afternoon.

The Penguins traded a third-round pick, 64th overall, and one of their two fifth-round picks, 146th overall, to Colorado to move up six spots to choose Hallander at No. 58.

Hallander is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound left-handed shooter who can play center and left wing.

He played in one of Sweden's top pro leagues as a 17-year-old last season, recording nine goals and 20 points in 40 games. It was the sixth-highest point total for an under-18 player in the history of the league.

He's known as a quick skater who is willing to go to high-traffic areas and capable of making give-and-go plays down low. He uses his smarts at the defensive end of the ice.

The knock against him is his ceiling. He projects as a third-liner who can do everything well but nothing exceptionally well.

NHL Central Scouting rated him the 13th-best European skater in the draft.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me