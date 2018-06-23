Penguins take tiny, talented center Justin Almeida in fifth round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins took a late-round gamble on a tiny player with immense offensive abilities Saturday afternoon, selecting center Justin Almeida in the fifth round of the NHL draft, 129th overall.

Almeida had a spectacular 18-year-old season with Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League last season, scoring 43 goals and finishing 10th in the league in scoring with 98 points.

The only knock against him? He checked in at 5-foot-9, 158 pounds at the NHL draft combine.

Almeida is known for his speed, creativity and NHL caliber shot. Naturally, at his size, he's prone to being pushed around by more physical opponents.

Almeida was in his second year of draft eligibility after he was not chosen last year. The Penguins have favored overage prospect in recent years, drafting a league-high nine of them in the previous four drafts.

NHL Central Scouting rated him the 88th-best North American skater in the draft.

In the sixth round, 177th overall, the Penguins reached further down the draft board for center Liam Gorman from St. Sebastian's School in Massachusetts. The 6-3 Gorman, a Boston University recruit, plays a power-forward game. He wasn't ranked in the final Central Scouting survey.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.