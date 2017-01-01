Pirates / MLB
Pirates, Nova finalize 3-year, $26M deal
By bringing back right-hander Ivan Nova, who Tuesday finalized a three-year, $26 million contract, the Pirates solidified the front end of their starting rotation for ...
Hurdle maintains upbeat attitude after trying season
Mornings in Pittsburgh were still warm through early December, so Clint Hurdle spent a lot of them walking his dogs. It was not unusual to ...
Pirates notebook: Pitcher Ogando claimed off waivers
The Pirates on Friday claimed right-hander Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins. To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Ogando, infielder Jason ...
Pirates finalize contract with Hudson
As they made their pitch last weekend to Daniel Hudson, the Pirates told the right-hander they want him to work as a late-inning reliever. Whether that ...
Pirates sign free agent reliever Hudson for 2 years, $11 million
With their first significant move of the offseason, the Pirates on Monday finalized a contract with free-agent reliever Daniel Hudson, sources confirmed to the Tribune-Review. ...
Penguins' Stanley Cup run tops local sports stories of 2016
The Tribune-Review takes a look at the greatest moments in local sports for 2016: 1. Lord Stanley, Lord Stanley The Penguins win their fourth Stanley ...
Pirates sign two players to minor league contracts
The Pirates on Friday announced the signing of two minor league free agents, who received invitations to major league spring training. The Pirates signed right-handed pitcher ...
Pirates claim reliever Dragmire off waivers
The Pirates on Wednesday claimed reliever Brady Dragmire off waivers from the Texas Rangers. On Oct. 2, the Pirates got Dragmire, 23, from the Toronto Blue ...
Gorman: Nutting owes Pirates fans comment on McCutchen
Now that Andrew McCutchen supposedly is staying with the Pirates, is he still the face of the franchise? McCutchen did and said all the right ...
Gary Varsho, former Pirates coach, player, hired as scout
Gary Varsho never stopped following the Pirates, even after they fired him six years ago. After playing three seasons in Pittsburgh, Varsho became the bench coach ...
McCutchen glad to remain with team after hearing trade rumors
Before the start of this past season, Andrew McCutchen said he wanted to play for the Pirates until the end of his career. Yet, the team ...
Jaso ready to add third-base duties in search for playing time
When grouper fishing season ends at the close of December on the Gulf, John Jaso plans on leaving his 23-foot boat moored at its St. ...
Pirates GM says McCutchen likely will stay put
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Pirates left the winter meetings with Andrew McCutchen still on the roster. Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Thursday the probability ...
Pirates take left-handed reliever in Rule 5 draft
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — In the final hour of the winter meetings Thursday, the Pirates finally made a move. It was unexpected and underwhelming. The club ...