Pirates' top prospect Meadows invited to spring training
BRADENTON, Fla. — An injury-shortened season didn't prevent Austin Meadows from remaining the Pirates' top position player prospect. On Monday, the outfielder was among 19 ...
Pirates, Mercer have preliminary talks about contract extension
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates and shortstop Jordy Mercer had preliminary discussions about a contract extension, but no deal seems imminent, a source told the ...
Pirates' Kang likely to be recommended for rehab after latest DUI
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who is facing drunk driving charges after an incident last month in South Korea, is awaiting the outcome of ...
Pirates, Nova finalize 3-year, $26M deal
By bringing back right-hander Ivan Nova, who Tuesday finalized a three-year, $26 million contract, the Pirates solidified the front end of their starting rotation for ...
Hurdle maintains upbeat attitude after trying season
Mornings in Pittsburgh were still warm through early December, so Clint Hurdle spent a lot of them walking his dogs. It was not unusual to ...
Pirates notebook: Pitcher Ogando claimed off waivers
The Pirates on Friday claimed right-hander Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins. To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Ogando, infielder Jason ...
Pirates agree to 3-year deal with Ivan Nova
Luring back right-hander Ivan Nova, who Thursday agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract, was the Pirates' first step in revamping their starting rotation. The deal ...
Pirates finalize contract with Hudson
As they made their pitch last weekend to Daniel Hudson, the Pirates told the right-hander they want him to work as a late-inning reliever. Whether that ...
Pirates sign free agent reliever Hudson for 2 years, $11 million
With their first significant move of the offseason, the Pirates on Monday finalized a contract with free-agent reliever Daniel Hudson, sources confirmed to the Tribune-Review. ...
Penguins' Stanley Cup run tops local sports stories of 2016
The Tribune-Review takes a look at the greatest moments in local sports for 2016: 1. Lord Stanley, Lord Stanley The Penguins win their fourth Stanley ...
Pirates sign two players to minor league contracts
The Pirates on Friday announced the signing of two minor league free agents, who received invitations to major league spring training. The Pirates signed right-handed pitcher ...
Pirates claim reliever Dragmire off waivers
The Pirates on Wednesday claimed reliever Brady Dragmire off waivers from the Texas Rangers. On Oct. 2, the Pirates got Dragmire, 23, from the Toronto Blue ...
Gorman: Nutting owes Pirates fans comment on McCutchen
Now that Andrew McCutchen supposedly is staying with the Pirates, is he still the face of the franchise? McCutchen did and said all the right ...
Gary Varsho, former Pirates coach, player, hired as scout
Gary Varsho never stopped following the Pirates, even after they fired him six years ago. After playing three seasons in Pittsburgh, Varsho became the bench coach ...