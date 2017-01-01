Pirates / MLB
Ex-Pirates minor leaguer Andy Marte dies in car crash
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Former Pirates minor leaguer Andy Marte and Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in separate traffic accidents early Sunday ...
Pirates sign minor league contract with prospect Terdoslavich
The Pirates on Wednesday signed first baseman/outfielder Joey Terdoslavich to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training camp. Terdoslavich, 28, spent ...
Pirates plan no ticket price hikes for 2017
The Pirates will hold the line on ticket prices for 2017. Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. The cost will be ...
Pirates sign deals with Cole, Nicasio, Mercer
The Pirates avoided arbitration with five players by signing them to one-year contracts before the 1 p.m. Friday deadline, but the team could be headed ...
Pirates' Rule 5 pickup Webb provides versatility to staff
BRADENTON, Fla. — When the Pirates plucked left-hander Tyler Webb off the New York Yankees' Triple-A roster last month in the Rule 5 draft, he ...
Healthy Diaz finally hoping to catch on with Pirates
BRADENTON, Fla. — No one in the Pirates farm system was more eager to flip the calendar than Elias Diaz. Diaz had elbow surgery in ...
Pirates pitcher Sadler healthier, working way back from surgery
BRADENTON, Fla. — Standing on a sun-splashed field at Pirate City, Casey Sadler glanced at the scar on his right elbow and tried not to ...
Pirates' top prospect Meadows invited to spring training
BRADENTON, Fla. — The list of nonroster invitees to Pirates spring training camp this year contains a lot of familiar names. Outfielder Austin Meadows and ...
Pirates notebook: Taillon passes on pitching in World Baseball Classic
BRADENTON, Fla. — Jameson Taillon turned down a chance to pitch for Canada in this year's World Baseball Classic. "It's a great experience, and I ...
Pirates, Mercer have preliminary talks about contract extension
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates and shortstop Jordy Mercer had preliminary discussions about a contract extension, but no deal seems imminent, a source told the ...
Pirates' Kang likely to be recommended for rehab after latest DUI
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who is facing drunk driving charges after an incident last month in South Korea, is awaiting the outcome of ...
Kang kicked off South Korean WBC team after DUI charges
Facing indictment on drunk-driving charges in South Korea, Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang on Wednesday was kicked off his country's team for the World ...
Pirates, Nova finalize 3-year, $26M deal
By bringing back right-hander Ivan Nova, who Tuesday finalized a three-year, $26 million contract, the Pirates solidified the front end of their starting rotation for ...
Hurdle maintains upbeat attitude after trying season
Mornings in Pittsburgh were still warm through early December, so Clint Hurdle spent a lot of them walking his dogs. It was not unusual to ...