Pirates' Bell credits yoga for improved flexibility, weight loss
BRADENTON, Fla. — After the 2015 season, Josh Bell searched for ways to smooth his transition from outfield to first base. Pirates special instructor Kevin ...
Pirates sign deals with Cole, Nicasio, Mercer
The Pirates avoided arbitration with five players by signing them to one-year contracts before the 1 p.m. Friday deadline, but the team could be headed ...
Pirates' Rule 5 pickup Webb provides versatility to staff
BRADENTON, Fla. — When the Pirates plucked left-hander Tyler Webb off the New York Yankees' Triple-A roster last month in the Rule 5 draft, he ...
Pirates pitcher Sadler healthier, working way back from surgery
BRADENTON, Fla. — Standing on a sun-splashed field at Pirate City, Casey Sadler glanced at the scar on his right elbow and tried not to ...
Pirates' top prospect Meadows invited to spring training
BRADENTON, Fla. — The list of nonroster invitees to Pirates spring training camp this year contains a lot of familiar names. Outfielder Austin Meadows and ...
Pirates notebook: Taillon passes on pitching in World Baseball Classic
BRADENTON, Fla. — Jameson Taillon turned down a chance to pitch for Canada in this year's World Baseball Classic. "It's a great experience, and I ...
Pirates, Mercer have preliminary talks about contract extension
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates and shortstop Jordy Mercer had preliminary discussions about a contract extension, but no deal seems imminent, a source told the ...
Pirates' Kang likely to be recommended for rehab after latest DUI
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who is facing drunk driving charges after an incident last month in South Korea, is awaiting the outcome of ...
Kang kicked off South Korean WBC team after DUI charges
Facing indictment on drunk-driving charges in South Korea, Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang on Wednesday was kicked off his country's team for the World ...
Pirates, Nova finalize 3-year, $26M deal
By bringing back right-hander Ivan Nova, who Tuesday finalized a three-year, $26 million contract, the Pirates solidified the front end of their starting rotation for ...
Hurdle maintains upbeat attitude after trying season
Mornings in Pittsburgh were still warm through early December, so Clint Hurdle spent a lot of them walking his dogs. It was not unusual to ...
Pirates notebook: Pitcher Ogando claimed off waivers
The Pirates on Friday claimed right-hander Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins. To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Ogando, infielder Jason ...
Pirates agree to 3-year deal with Ivan Nova
Luring back right-hander Ivan Nova, who Thursday agreed to a three-year, $26 million contract, was the Pirates' first step in revamping their starting rotation. The deal ...
Pirates finalize contract with Hudson
As they made their pitch last weekend to Daniel Hudson, the Pirates told the right-hander they want him to work as a late-inning reliever. Whether that ...