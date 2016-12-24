Hurdle maintains upbeat attitude after trying season

Mornings in Pittsburgh were still warm through early December, so Clint Hurdle spent a lot of them walking his dogs. It was not unusual to see the Pirates manager tethered to a pair of Jack Russell Terriers as they made long circuits through Hurdle's suburban neighborhood.

“It's therapeutic,” Hurdle said.

The walks are a kind of physical therapy for Hurdle, who has dropped more than a dozen pounds over the past couple of months.

“I told the players at the end of the season, ‘Say goodbye to this fat guy. You won't see him next year,' ” Hurdle said, grinning.

What about mental therapy? The 2016 season went to the dogs — the Pirates were KO'd early in the NL Central race and missed the postseason for the first time in four years — so no one would blame Hurdle for venting to his terriers.

The suggestion drew a laugh from Hurdle. If he did harbor any angst, it was dumped at the door when he walked out of Busch Stadium in St. Louis after the last game of the season.

“I use my offseason to have an offseason, to be there for my kids and my wife, to be there for me,” Hurdle said. “It's not to be worried about missed cut-off men or not-executed rundowns or hanging sliders or any of that. ... I check out of it pretty well.”

That same approach last summer helped Hurdle endure one of his toughest seasons as a manager. The Pirates struggled with injuries, poor performances and an awful pitching staff.

Through it all, Hurdle stayed buoyant — a trait that never has wavered throughout his career.

“He's at his best when things are at their worst,” pitching coach Ray Searage said. “That's what makes him so special.”

Hurdle has been challenged often over 14 seasons as a big league manager.

He got his first gig when the Colorado Rockies fired Buddy Bell three weeks into the 2002 season. General manager Dan O'Dowd said the Rockies “needed to start playing with more joy and more confidence” to overcome a 6-16 start.

“When Clint took over, it was a sour, bitter clubhouse,” said Tracy Ringolsby, who then was the Rockies beat writer for the Rocky Mountain News. “Clint brought some life and spirit. Over the years, I never saw a big change in how he approached things. He's always upbeat.”

The Rockies went 61-57 under Hurdle in 2002. Five years later, they got the NL wild-card bid with a fantastic September surge and wound up in the World Series.

Two months into the 2009 season, with the Rockies at 18-28, Hurdle was fired. The Pirates hired him in November 2010.

Hurdle's first two seasons in Pittsburgh were marked by the dramatic late-season fades dubbed Epic Collapses I and II. The Pirates got wild-card berths as the NL Central runners-up in 2013-15.

Coming off a 98-win season, the Pirates went into 2016 with high expectations. Those were dashed by the All-Star break.

“There were different concerns this year than other years,” Hurdle said. “We had to plug more leaks. There was more constant change going on, as far as having to adapt, improvise and overcome.”

Constant change? The Pirates used 14 starting pitchers over the season. Seven relievers notched at least one save. There were six catchers and nine first basemen.

Injuries played a role, but much of it was because of poor performance. Jeff Locke and Juan Nicasio were bounced from the rotation. Jon Niese and Francisco Liriano were traded. Michael Morse was cut. John Jaso was benched.

The lineup shuffles created opportunities for young players such as Josh Bell, Adam Frazier, Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl. Hurdle knows he had to tread carefully in those situations and not upset the clubhouse chemistry.

“Players are usually pretty good about backing other players, even through hard times,” Hurdle said. “They've all had them.”

Eventually, even the players realized changes were needed.

“When performance becomes a distraction, it's go time on making a decision,” Hurdle said. “There are times in the dugout when I can feel guys looking at me. Not that I snap my head around and see who's looking, but you do feel it. When you're spending more time than necessary on a player's performance, preparation and execution, that's when you need to look at finding a different way of getting the production you need out of that particular position.”

The changes weren't enough to salvage the season.

“It wasn't so much that we ran out of gas,” he said. “We didn't have enough depth. We weren't good enough. Sometimes, that's hard to swallow. However, at my age right now, I'm a realist. People around town tell me, ‘Too bad you didn't get to the playoffs.' Well, if you want to play longer, you've got to play better. We didn't play better, so we got sent home early.”

Hurdle said a few players even apologized to him for their subpar results during their exit interviews.

“The men who finished that season poured everything they had into it,” he said. “That's part of what our culture needs to be.”

As he's done every year as a manager, Hurdle kept a daily journal of the season. He'll flip through it often as the 2017 approaches.

“I absolutely believe (last season) made me a better manager because I had to revisit some things in a lot of different areas. I got to do some ‘hard' again. It gave me an opportunity to model the behavior I want to instill in others with tough personnel and staff decisions, players getting hurt, plugging players in, having patience with young players ... all of it.

“We'd all like it to be high-fives and giggles. I'm still looking for that day to jump up and down after winning the last game of the season. I really am. I have a boyish mentality that motivates me in that aspect. It's not going to define me, one way or the other. I've been to three World Series as a player, coach and manager. That's pretty cool in itself. I haven't won one — yet. That's the way I look at it.”

