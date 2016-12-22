Pirates agree to 3-year deal with Ivan Nova

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates filled a hole in their starting rotation on Thursday by agreeing to a three-year, $26 million deal with right-hander Ivan Nova.

The deal, which was is pending a physical, includes a $2 million signing bonus, sources confirmed.

Nova, who in three weeks will turn 30, was traded to the Pirates on Aug. 1 and went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts. Over 64 2⁄ 3 innings, Nova racked up 52 strikeouts and issued just three walks.

Finding a front-line starter was the Pirates' top offseason priority. Nova, Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon will fill the first three rotation slots.

The Pirates might not be done rebuilding their rotation. They remain in contact with the Chicago White Sox about a possible blockbuster trade for lefty Jose Quintana.

Barring another offseason move, candidates for the other two rotation jobs include Chad Kuhl, Tyler Glasnow, Drew Hutchison, Trevor Williams and Steven Brault.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.