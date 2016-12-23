Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates' minor-league system features 7 new managers
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 2:51 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The Pirates' minor league system will have seven new managers in 2017.

Andy Barkett, who was an assistant minor league hitting coordinator this past season, takes over at Triple-A Indianapolis. Barrett replaces Dean Treanor, who was hired as bullpen coach by the Miami Marlins.

Michael Ryan was promoted to manage Double-A Altoona. He guided High-A Bradenton to the Florida State League title last season.

Gera Alvarez will manage Bradenton. He was coordinator of the Pirates' Dominican Republic academy the past three years.

Wyatt Toregas is the new skipper of Low-A Charleston, W.Va. He spent the past two years with short-season Class A Morgantown, where Brian Esposito takes over as manager. Esposito also will be the minor league catching coordinator.

Bob Herold was hired to manage rookie-level Bradenton.

Kieran Mattison, who last year was the rookie ball hitting coach, will manage at the Dominican academy.

The lone returning manager is Kory DeHaan, who will manage rookie-level Bristol for the second year.

