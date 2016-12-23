Pirates notebook: Pitcher Ogando claimed off waivers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates on Friday claimed right-hander Nefi Ogando off waivers from the Miami Marlins.

To open a spot on the 40-man roster for Ogando, infielder Jason Rogers was designated for assignment.

Ogando, 27, made a total of 14 relief outings last season over three stints with the Marlins. He put up a 2.30 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.

A collision with Cesar Hernandez of the Philadelphia Philles on May 8 put Ogando on the disabled list with a broken right rib.

Rogers was acquired Dec. 17, 2015, via a trade that sent Keon Broxton and Trey Supak to the Milwaukee Brewers. Rogers played in 23 games for the Pirates this past season and batted .080 with two RBIs.

Minor league staffs set

The Pirates' minor league system will have seven new managers in 2017.

Andy Barkett, who this past season was an assistant minor league hitting coordinator, takes over at Triple-A Indianapolis. Barrett replaces Dean Treanor, who was hired as bullpen coach by the Marlins.

Michael Ryan was promoted to manage Double-A Altoona. He guided High-A Bradenton to the Florida State League title last season.

Gera Alvarez will manage Bradenton. He was coordinator of the Pirates' Dominican Republic academy the past three years.

Wyatt Toregas is the new skipper of Low-A Charleston, W.Va. He spent the past two years with short-season Class A Morgantown, where Brian Esposito takes over as manager. Esposito also will be the minor league catching coordinator.

Bob Herold was hired to manage rookie-level Bradenton.

Kieran Mattison, who last year was the rookie ball hitting coach, will manage at the Dominican academy.

The lone returning manager is Kory DeHaan, who will manage rookie-level Bristol for the second year.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.