Pirates, Nova finalize 3-year, $26M deal

By bringing back Ivan Nova, who Tuesday finalized a three-year, $26 million contract, the Pirates solidified the front end of their starting rotation for next season.

Nova, Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon will fill the first three spots. Candidates for the other two jobs include Chad Kuhl, Tyler Glasnow, Drew Hutchison and Trevor Williams.

Kuhl, Glasnow and Williams have combined for just 19 big league starts. Hutchison has made 74 starts, however all but one of them came with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Is general manager Neal Huntington seeking another veteran arm for the rotation?

“You know the answer to that,” Huntington said. “We'll always look to find ways to improve the club. We do like the group that we have as is. But if there's a way to improve it, we'll certainly be open to that — if it makes sense in the big picture as well as the short term.”

The Pirates continue to be mentioned in trade speculation for Chicago White Sox right-hander Jose Quintana. Bob Nightingale of USA Today reported the White Sox discussed a possible three-team deal that would include the Pirates and New York Yankees.

Although the Pirates announced Nova's signing, they have not yet revealed a corresponding move to open a spot for him on the 40-man roster.

Nova, 29, said “it was an easy choice” to re-sign with the Pirates after testing the free-agent market. He said at least two other teams were interested in signing him.

“My focus was trying to get it done with the Pirates,” Nova said. “If we couldn't get it done here, then we'd look somewhere else.”

The right-hander turned his season around after being acquired from the Yankees on Aug. 1. Over 11 starts with the Pirates, he went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. With the Yankees, he went 7-6 with a 4.90 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP.

“The two months I spent here made me want to continue to be here,” Nova said. “Everything fell into place. The pitching coach (Ray Searage), the catcher (Francisco Cervelli) and everybody behind me helped me out. They gave me a lot of confidence.”

Cervelli, who in September lobbied Nova to stay, was the first one to congratulate him on the new contract.

Nova said the Pirates did not mention any other possible roster changes during his contract negotiations.

“All the conversation was about me getting back here,” Nova said. “I think we have a really good team. If they want to add someone, OK, that's fine, but what we have now is enough to compete, I think.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer.