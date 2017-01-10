Pirates pitcher Sadler healthier, working way back from surgery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Standing on a sun-splashed field at Pirate City, Casey Sadler glanced at the scar on his right elbow and tried not to think about what he missed last season.

Racked by injuries and ineffectiveness, the Pirates burned through 32 pitchers from April to October. Five guys made their big league debuts. Twelve made at least one start. Even backup catcher Erik Kratz tossed an inning as a reliever.

It would have been a perfect spot for Sadler, who made seven outings for the Pirates in 2014-15, to help out. He couldn't, though, because he spent the entire year rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

“It was difficult, knowing there wasn't anything I could do to try to contribute,” Sadler said. “But it was really cool to see those young guys come up and get their opportunities.”

On Tuesday, the second day of the team's voluntary minicamp, Sadler fired 20 fastballs off the mound during a bullpen session. He also threw some changeups and sliders on flat ground.

“I'm really pleased,” Sadler said. “I'm just trying to take it easy and get my timing back, not doing anything crazy. I'm definitely ready to get back into things.”

Two other pitchers in minicamp — Brandon Cumpton and Angel Sanchez — also are trying to come back after Tommy John surgeries.

Sanchez threw his first post-op bullpen session Tuesday. Cumpton, who had a shoulder operation after his elbow work, is not ready to pitch off a mound.

“It would've been great to have (Sadler and Cumpton) last year,” general manager Neal Huntington said.

Sadler last pitched in a competitive game June 21, 2015, when he was with Triple-A Indianapolis. His numbers at that time — 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 1.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio — were OK, but he was bothered by persistent forearm soreness.

In July 2015, Sadler saw specialist Dr. James Andrews and got a platelet-rich plasma injection. When Sadler tried to resume pitching six weeks later, the pain returned. He had reconstructive surgery in October and sat out last season.

Sadler does not regret his decision to have the surgery.

“Physically, I haven't felt this good in a very long time,” Sadler said. “I pitched with a bit of discomfort for a while, so it was nice to get it fixed. Mentally, I struggled a little bit right after surgery, which I think everybody does when you go from playing to ‘Holy crap, I'm in a cast.' But you take it day by day, do what you're supposed to do, and get through it.”

Sadler and his wife have a house near Bradenton, which made it easier for Sadler to cope with the drudgery of his rehab.

“At the end of every (workout) day, I checked out,” Sadler said. “My rehab was done, so I went home and did normal, everyday stuff. That made it go pretty good.”

Sadler participated in Instructional League last fall and worked his way up to throwing a full bullpen session, using all of his pitches. After taking a couple of weeks off, he began a throwing program in minicamp.

“I've been pretty much the only one here at Pirate City the last 3 1⁄ 2 weeks,” Sadler said. “It's nice to see some of the guys and catch up.”

If all goes well the next couple of weeks, Sadler will throw live batting practice in late February. He hopes to pitch in at least a couple of Grapefruit League games near the end of spring training.

“All I can do is show them I'm healthy,” Sadler said. “If they need me, they'll let me know. You can't really look too far ahead.”

Still just 26 years old, Sadler will begin next season in the minors to work off the rust. Although he worked as a starter before his injury, Sadler now figures in the Pirates' plans as a reliever.

“Whatever they need, I'll be there,” Sadler said. “I'll be ready, and my body will be ready.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.