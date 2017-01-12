Pirates' Rule 5 pickup Webb provides versatility to staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — When the Pirates plucked left-hander Tyler Webb off the New York Yankees' Triple-A roster last month in the Rule 5 draft, he did not know what to expect.

“To tell the truth, I don't know that much about being (a Rule 5 pick),” Webb admitted Thursday. “I haven't really talked to anyone. I know a couple of guys with the Yankees who got Rule 5'd as well, but they were sent back (to the Yankees). They weren't quite success stories, so I didn't want to pick their brains as much.”

Yet Webb believes he is ready to handle whatever lies ahead this summer.

“It helped being in different roles last year,” Webb said. “I was in long relief, short relief and started a little bit. It wasn't as structured for me as it had been in years past. That's definitely an advantage now.”

For a player who was taken in the Rule 5 draft, the season after he changes teams is filled with uncertainly.

To stay with his new club, a Rule 5 pickup must spend the entire season in the majors. As the 25th man on the roster, he might not get much playing time — essentially losing a year's worth of development. On any day, he could be offered back to his old team.

Webb, 26, spent the past two seasons with Tripe-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After spring training last year, management decided Webb and right-hander Nick Rumbelow would act as piggy-back starters.

When Rumbelow was injured early in the season, Webb went back to being a full-time reliever. He made a few spot starts when the rotation was left short-handed by call-ups.

“I was kind of in limbo all year, but it was good,” Webb said. “I got a lot more innings than I would've as a regular bullpen guy, and I had a lot more time to work on things.”

Over 36 appearances (five starts), Webb went 4-3 with one save, a 3.59 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. He averaged 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Webb is the first player the Pirates took in the Rule 5 draft since infielder Gustavo Nunez in 2011. Nunez played in two games with the Pirates in 2012 but since then has bounced around the minors.

“It's something you think about, as much as you try not to,” Webb said. “You want to be as positive as you can be. Dropping back to the Yankees wouldn't be the worst thing in the world, but it's not my first choice. You can't look too far into the future and stress over stuff you can't really control.”

Hutchison, Hughes sign deals

Starter Drew Hutchison and reliever Jared Hughes avoided arbitration Thursday by agreeing to contracts for 2017.

Hutchison will get $2.3 million and Hughes will make $2.825 million.

The deadline for clubs to come to terms with unsigned, arbitration-eligible players is 1 p.m. Friday. The Pirates have five such players: Gerrit Cole, Tony Watson, Jared Hughes, Jordy Mercer and Juan Nicasio.

If the two sides don't reach a deal by the deadline, they swap salary figures and go into the arbitration process. They are allowed to keep negotiating right up to the start of an arbitration hearing.

As of Thursday, the Pirates' 40-man roster had a projected payroll of roughly $107.8 million.

The total cost for the 14 veterans already under contract is about $77.9 million, not including bonuses. That group includes Antonio Bastardo (whose $6.625 million salary will be paid in part by the New York Mets) and Wade LeBlanc (whose non-guaranteed $800,000 contract would be reduced if he's cut during spring training).

The 21 players on the 40-man roster with less than three years of service time each will make around the $535,000 minimum salary. That's another $11.3 million or so.

According to mlbtraderumors.com projections, the five unsigned players could cost a total of $18.6 million through arbitration.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.