Pirates

Pirates sign minor league contract with prospect Terdoslavich
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 12:30 p.m.

The Pirates on Wednesday signed first baseman/outfielder Joey Terdoslavich to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training camp.

Terdoslavich, 28, spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles' farm system. He hit .140 in 17 games with Triple-A Norfolk and batted .246 with Double-A Bowie.

A sixth-round pick in 2010, Terdoslavich was rated the Atlanta Braves' 11th-best prospect going into the 2012 season. He made his major league debut in 2013.

Over 92 games in the majors, Terdoslavich put together a .221/.296/.324 line.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

