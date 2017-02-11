Taillon working to tweak repertoire in preparation for more prominent role

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Opponents had all winter to to watch video of Jameson Taillon and search for new ways to attack the Pirates right-hander.

Pirates coaches, scouts and analytics staff studied Taillon's tapes, too.

“We have to be prepared for the changes the league is going to make on him,” pitching coach Ray Searage said. “We've had guys on it, digging up all that information.”

The product of all that film study and numbers crunching was a personalized plan for Taillon to execute over the next six weeks. That, in turn, will set up how he approaches big league hitters over the 30 or so starts he will make this season as the No. 3 pitcher in the starting rotation.

Will Taillon build upon the success he had as a rookie last summer? Or will he be mired in a sophomore slump?

The first step toward finding those answers will come Tuesday morning, when spring training begins with a formal workout for pitchers and catchers at Pirate City.

“For sure. I'll be ready physically,” said Taillon, who is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery he had in 2014. “But the big thing is, I'll be feeling more comfortable mentally this year coming into camp.”

After making his major league debut June 8, Taillon quickly became the Pirates' most reliable starter. Over 18 outings, he went 5-4 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP and averaged 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

As the season wore on, Gerrit Cole (injured), Francisco Liriano (traded), Jon Niese (traded), Juan Nicasio (reassigned to bullpen) and Jeff Locke (banished to bullpen) dropped out of the rotation. Taillon soldiered on.

From June 29 to Aug. 5, Taillon worked 25 straight innings without issuing a walk. His 3.19 ERA in August was tops among National League rookies. He ended the year ranked ninth among NL rookies in innings pitched.

“I think I pitched the way I knew I could,” Taillon said. “I wasn't necessarily trying to jump out and be the ace or whatever. I just did my job: take the ball and keep my head down.”

How he did it wasn't any secret. Taillon can overpower batters with a lively fastball that averages 94.3 mph. He likes to throw his filthy curveball in strikeout counts. The good sink on his two-seamer nets ground balls 58 percent of the time.

It's a dazzling, deadly arsenal. The trick is to make sure it doesn't become too predictable.

That was one of the messages general manager Neal Huntington delivered to Taillon and the other young pitchers on the staff — Chad Kuhl, Tyler Glasnow, Steven Brault, Trevor Williams — during their exit meetings last September.

“You talk with them about the sophomore slump and the fact that it is real,” Huntington said. “The league makes adjustments.”

Searage mapped out several ways for Taillon to counter-punch.

“We've got to adjust pitch sequences,” Searage said. “The consistency of the curveball needs to be tightened. Fastball command is good. He's got good sink. He's got to pitch at the top of the zone when he's ahead in the count.”

For a young pitcher coming off a successful, at times dominant, debut season, there is no need to reinvent his entire approach. Rather, it's more important for that pitcher to become more consistent.

“Consistent and efficient,” Searage stressed.

According to PITCH/fx, fastballs accounted for 63 percent of the pitches Taillon threw last season. The rest of his menu consisted of curveballs (26 percent) and changeups (11 percent).

Taillon got swinging strikes on 11 percent of his curves, a pretty good rate. Fastballs generated whiffs 7 percent of the time. The swing-and-miss rate on his change was 8 percent.

“Taillon has got to get that changeup involved more,” Searage said. “In spring training, he's going to have an opportunity to throw more changeups and work on that consistency with his breaking ball.”

Spring training is the perfect laboratory to put that plan into practice. So don't be surprised if Taillon hurls lots of soft stuff in Grapefruit League games. And don't fret that his speedball is gone for good. It merely is waiting for opening day and beyond.

“I'm a pretty honest self-evaluator, so I know what I need to get better at doing,” Taillon said. “There are two types of sophomore (seasons): people who get content (because) they think they've arrived and people who think they need to do more. I'd definitely put myself in the category of people who want to do more. I need to relax, understand what I did well, understand what I need to get better at and just go from there.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.