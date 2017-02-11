2017 Pirates spring training roster breakdown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PITCHERS

LH Antonio Bastardo

His ERA and WHIP improved after being traded from Mets back to Pirates

LH Steven Brault

Still seeking first win after seven starts in majors

RH Gerrit Cole

Mashed a 3-run HR off D'backs Pat Corbin on May 26

x-RH Brandon Cumpton

Last pitched in majors on Sept. 13, 2014

x-LH Cody Dickson

3.66 ERA, 1.57 WHIP last year at Double-A Altoona

x-RH Tyler Eppler

Led Double-A Eastern League with 162.1 innings pitched

RH Tyler Glasnow

High walk rate could mean more time at Triple-A Indianapolis

RH Clay Holmes

Made 26 starts last year in first full season since elbow surgery in 2013

RH Daniel Hudson

Has overcome two reconstructive elbow surgeries

RH Jared Hughes

His 5.16 K/9 and 3.34 BB/9 were his highest marks since 2013

RH Drew Hutchison

3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio was good, 1.46 WHIP was not

RH Nick Kingham

Almost certainly will make rookie debut at some point this year

RH Chad Kuhl

LH batters hit .291 with 37% hard-contact rate off him

x-LH Jared Lakind

Switched from first baseman to relief pitcher in 2013

LH Wade LeBlanc

Has deep pitch mix: 34 percent fastball, 30 percent change, 29 percent cutter, 7 percent curve

RH Pat Light

Was rated Red Sox's 11th-best prospect after 2015 season.

x-RH Josh Lindblom

Spent past two seasons with Lotte Giants in Korea Baseball Organization

RH Dovydas Neverauskas

8.69 K/9 rate was his best over seven seasons in minors

RH Juan Nicasio

Tossed 3rd “immaculate inning” in team history, striking out side on nine pitches.

RH Ivan Nova

Two errors, 12 SB allowed led to minus-5 defensive runs saved

LH Felipe Rivero

Fastball averages 96.3 mph, averaged 10.75 K/9

x-LH Dan Runzler

Spent all of past four seasons at Triple-A level

x-RH Casey Sadler

Post-surgery role is spot starter, most likely a reliever

x-RH Angel Sanchez

Had Tommy John surgery after 2015 season

x-RH Edgar Santana

Rated best slider in Pirates' system by Baseball America

RH A.J. Schugel

Quietly effective last year with .216 BAA, 1.04 WHIP

x-RH Jason Stoffel

Was closer with Orioles Double-A, Triple-A teams

RH Jameson Taillon

His 3.38 ERA was best of any Pirate with at least 70 IP in 2016.

LH Tony Watson

Converted 15 of 20 save opportunities

LH Tyler Webb

Was nonroster invitee to Yankees spring training camp past two years

RH Trevor Williams

Decent 1.21 WHIP at Indy, but 1.90 with Pirates

x — nonroster invitee

CATCHERS

Player B/T

Francisco Cervelli R/R

Ranked 9th in MLB with 6 defensive runs saved

Elias Diaz R/R

Rated best defensive catcher in the minor leagues in 2015

x-Jin-De Jhang L/R

Signed for $250,000 out of Taiwan in 2011

x-Christian Kelley R/R

11th-rounder in 2015 hit .236 at Low-A Charleston, W.Va.

x-Jacob Stallings R/R

Caught in four games (three starts) for Pirates

Chris Stewart R/R

Expected to be full-go after having knee surgery in September

x-Jackson Williams R/R

Has thrown out 36% of base-stealers in his career

INFIELDERS

Josh Bell S/R

Swing-and-miss on only 17.5% of his 275 swings

Chris Bostick R/R

Was acquired in September from Nats for C Taylor Gushue and cash

Adam Frazier L/R

Batted .301/.356/.411 in 66 games

David Freese R/R

Went 6 for 20 (.300) with .967 OPS as pinch-hitter

Phil Gosselin R/R

Has played mostly at 2B, but also can be used at SS, 1B, 3B, LF and RF

Alen Hanson S/R

Successful on 205 of 292 SB attempts (70.2%) in minors

Josh Harrison R/R

Very aggressive batter; swung at 54.8% of pitches he saw

John Jaso L/R

Career stats in 118 AB as pinch hitter: .263 average, .770 OPS

Jung Ho Kang R/R

Ranked sixth in NL with 14 HBP in 103 games

Jordy Mercer R/R

.981 fielding percentage over his big league career

Max Moroff S/R

Made 60 starts at 2B, 37 at 3B and 17 at SS for Indy

x-Kevin Newman R/R

Fast riser who can rake could reach Indy this year.

Gift Ngoepe R/R

52 SB from 2012-14, but just nine over past two seasons

x-Jason Rogers R/R

His 91.84 mph average exit velocity was 2 mph better than MLB average

x-Joey Terdoslavich S/R

Switch hitter bats .273 from right side, .205 from left

x-Erich Weiss L/R

Started 341 games at 2B, 34 games at 3B in minors

x-Eric Wood R/R

He hit 16 of his 31 career HR last season with Altoona

OUTFIELDERS

x-Barrett Barnes R/R

Was Double-A Eastern League player of month in August

Starling Marte R/R

Led MLB with 19 defensive runs saved in left field

Andrew McCutchen R/R

Put balls in play on 36.2% of swings, down from 41.6% in 2014

x-Austin Meadows L/L

Hit just .214 at Indy, but 16 of his 27 hits went for extra bases

x-Danny Ortiz L/L

Batted .236 with .690 OPS at Indy

Jose Osuna R/R

Hit combined .278 with 13 HR at Altoona and Indy

x-Eury Perez R/R

142 AB in majors 2012-15, none last season

Gregory Polanco L/L

Led team and was second in NL with 38 productive outs

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.