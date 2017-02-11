2017 Pirates spring training roster breakdown
PITCHERS
LH Antonio Bastardo
His ERA and WHIP improved after being traded from Mets back to Pirates
LH Steven Brault
Still seeking first win after seven starts in majors
RH Gerrit Cole
Mashed a 3-run HR off D'backs Pat Corbin on May 26
x-RH Brandon Cumpton
Last pitched in majors on Sept. 13, 2014
x-LH Cody Dickson
3.66 ERA, 1.57 WHIP last year at Double-A Altoona
x-RH Tyler Eppler
Led Double-A Eastern League with 162.1 innings pitched
RH Tyler Glasnow
High walk rate could mean more time at Triple-A Indianapolis
RH Clay Holmes
Made 26 starts last year in first full season since elbow surgery in 2013
RH Daniel Hudson
Has overcome two reconstructive elbow surgeries
RH Jared Hughes
His 5.16 K/9 and 3.34 BB/9 were his highest marks since 2013
RH Drew Hutchison
3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio was good, 1.46 WHIP was not
RH Nick Kingham
Almost certainly will make rookie debut at some point this year
RH Chad Kuhl
LH batters hit .291 with 37% hard-contact rate off him
x-LH Jared Lakind
Switched from first baseman to relief pitcher in 2013
LH Wade LeBlanc
Has deep pitch mix: 34 percent fastball, 30 percent change, 29 percent cutter, 7 percent curve
RH Pat Light
Was rated Red Sox's 11th-best prospect after 2015 season.
x-RH Josh Lindblom
Spent past two seasons with Lotte Giants in Korea Baseball Organization
RH Dovydas Neverauskas
8.69 K/9 rate was his best over seven seasons in minors
RH Juan Nicasio
Tossed 3rd “immaculate inning” in team history, striking out side on nine pitches.
RH Ivan Nova
Two errors, 12 SB allowed led to minus-5 defensive runs saved
LH Felipe Rivero
Fastball averages 96.3 mph, averaged 10.75 K/9
x-LH Dan Runzler
Spent all of past four seasons at Triple-A level
x-RH Casey Sadler
Post-surgery role is spot starter, most likely a reliever
x-RH Angel Sanchez
Had Tommy John surgery after 2015 season
x-RH Edgar Santana
Rated best slider in Pirates' system by Baseball America
RH A.J. Schugel
Quietly effective last year with .216 BAA, 1.04 WHIP
x-RH Jason Stoffel
Was closer with Orioles Double-A, Triple-A teams
RH Jameson Taillon
His 3.38 ERA was best of any Pirate with at least 70 IP in 2016.
LH Tony Watson
Converted 15 of 20 save opportunities
LH Tyler Webb
Was nonroster invitee to Yankees spring training camp past two years
RH Trevor Williams
Decent 1.21 WHIP at Indy, but 1.90 with Pirates
x — nonroster invitee
CATCHERS
Player B/T
Francisco Cervelli R/R
Ranked 9th in MLB with 6 defensive runs saved
Elias Diaz R/R
Rated best defensive catcher in the minor leagues in 2015
x-Jin-De Jhang L/R
Signed for $250,000 out of Taiwan in 2011
x-Christian Kelley R/R
11th-rounder in 2015 hit .236 at Low-A Charleston, W.Va.
x-Jacob Stallings R/R
Caught in four games (three starts) for Pirates
Chris Stewart R/R
Expected to be full-go after having knee surgery in September
x-Jackson Williams R/R
Has thrown out 36% of base-stealers in his career
INFIELDERS
Josh Bell S/R
Swing-and-miss on only 17.5% of his 275 swings
Chris Bostick R/R
Was acquired in September from Nats for C Taylor Gushue and cash
Adam Frazier L/R
Batted .301/.356/.411 in 66 games
David Freese R/R
Went 6 for 20 (.300) with .967 OPS as pinch-hitter
Phil Gosselin R/R
Has played mostly at 2B, but also can be used at SS, 1B, 3B, LF and RF
Alen Hanson S/R
Successful on 205 of 292 SB attempts (70.2%) in minors
Josh Harrison R/R
Very aggressive batter; swung at 54.8% of pitches he saw
John Jaso L/R
Career stats in 118 AB as pinch hitter: .263 average, .770 OPS
Jung Ho Kang R/R
Ranked sixth in NL with 14 HBP in 103 games
Jordy Mercer R/R
.981 fielding percentage over his big league career
Max Moroff S/R
Made 60 starts at 2B, 37 at 3B and 17 at SS for Indy
x-Kevin Newman R/R
Fast riser who can rake could reach Indy this year.
Gift Ngoepe R/R
52 SB from 2012-14, but just nine over past two seasons
x-Jason Rogers R/R
His 91.84 mph average exit velocity was 2 mph better than MLB average
x-Joey Terdoslavich S/R
Switch hitter bats .273 from right side, .205 from left
x-Erich Weiss L/R
Started 341 games at 2B, 34 games at 3B in minors
x-Eric Wood R/R
He hit 16 of his 31 career HR last season with Altoona
OUTFIELDERS
x-Barrett Barnes R/R
Was Double-A Eastern League player of month in August
Starling Marte R/R
Led MLB with 19 defensive runs saved in left field
Andrew McCutchen R/R
Put balls in play on 36.2% of swings, down from 41.6% in 2014
x-Austin Meadows L/L
Hit just .214 at Indy, but 16 of his 27 hits went for extra bases
x-Danny Ortiz L/L
Batted .236 with .690 OPS at Indy
Jose Osuna R/R
Hit combined .278 with 13 HR at Altoona and Indy
x-Eury Perez R/R
142 AB in majors 2012-15, none last season
Gregory Polanco L/L
Led team and was second in NL with 38 productive outs
Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.