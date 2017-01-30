Documentary chronicles Leyland's life in baseball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before Game 7 of the 1997 World Series, slugger Gary Sheffield told his Florida Marlins teammates to win it “for the guy who rode the buses all those years in the minors.”

Sheffield was referring to Marlins manager Jim Leyland, who played seven seasons in the minors without climbing any higher than Double-A.

During the documentary “Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball,” which will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday on MLB Network, Leyland was nearly overcome by emotion when interviewer Bob Costas asked about Sheffield's pregame speech.

“Things like that are priceless,” Leyland said, his voice quivering.

“He's very sentimental,” Costas said Monday during a phone interview. “It didn't surprise me. I was aware there's a soft spot beneath the gruff exterior. I wouldn't even call it gruff. I would call it a tough, veteran baseball man exterior.”

The one-hour show chronicles Leyland's 11 seasons as Pirates manager, which included playoff runs in 1990, '91 and '92. He managed in three World Series, winning with the Marlins in 1997 and losing with the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and 2012.

Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa gave Leyland his first big league job as the Chicago White Sox's third base coach in 1982. LaRussa calls Leyland “the deepest, most knowledgeable baseball man I know who is still living.”

Costas' interview included a tour of Leyland's suburban Pittsburgh home, including a room stocked with memorabilia where Leyland watches two or three games on television each night during the summer.

“One of the things that struck me was, you'll see a picture of him with a Hall of Famer, but there also are pictures of him with a player of much less fame,” Costas said. “It wasn't like, ‘Here are all my trophies and the mega-famous people I know.' It stuff that means something to him, things that represent his life.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.