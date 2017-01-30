Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Documentary chronicles Leyland's life in baseball

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 4:57 p.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Before Game 7 of the 1997 World Series, slugger Gary Sheffield told his Florida Marlins teammates to win it “for the guy who rode the buses all those years in the minors.”

Sheffield was referring to Marlins manager Jim Leyland, who played seven seasons in the minors without climbing any higher than Double-A.

During the documentary “Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball,” which will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday on MLB Network, Leyland was nearly overcome by emotion when interviewer Bob Costas asked about Sheffield's pregame speech.

“Things like that are priceless,” Leyland said, his voice quivering.

“He's very sentimental,” Costas said Monday during a phone interview. “It didn't surprise me. I was aware there's a soft spot beneath the gruff exterior. I wouldn't even call it gruff. I would call it a tough, veteran baseball man exterior.”

The one-hour show chronicles Leyland's 11 seasons as Pirates manager, which included playoff runs in 1990, '91 and '92. He managed in three World Series, winning with the Marlins in 1997 and losing with the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and 2012.

Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa gave Leyland his first big league job as the Chicago White Sox's third base coach in 1982. LaRussa calls Leyland “the deepest, most knowledgeable baseball man I know who is still living.”

Costas' interview included a tour of Leyland's suburban Pittsburgh home, including a room stocked with memorabilia where Leyland watches two or three games on television each night during the summer.

“One of the things that struck me was, you'll see a picture of him with a Hall of Famer, but there also are pictures of him with a player of much less fame,” Costas said. “It wasn't like, ‘Here are all my trophies and the mega-famous people I know.' It stuff that means something to him, things that represent his life.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.