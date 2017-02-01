Pirates' Bell could miss up to a month after knee surgery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates slugger Josh Bell could be out for up to a month after having surgery Monday to remove what the team described as “a loose body” in his left knee.

Bell recently made the Pirates aware of discomfort he was feeling in the knee during offseason workouts. Bell was examined by team doctors in Pittsburgh before having the operation performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.

The Pirates did not divulge either the cause or severity of Bell's injury. General manager Neal Huntington did not immediately return a call from the Tribune-Review.

According to the team's release, a player who has that type of surgery typically is able to resume baseball activities in two to four weeks. The club said Bell's status for opening day is to be determined.

The Pirates will begin spring training Feb. 14 in Bradenton, Fla. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 17.

The season opener is April 3 against the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park.

Bell, 24, is slated to be the everyday first baseman and also could get occasional playing time in right field. As a rookie last season, he batted .273 with a .775 OPS in 45 games.

Seeking to increase his flexibility and mobility in the field, Bell this offseason added yoga to his regular workout routine.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.