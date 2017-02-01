Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Bell could miss up to a month after knee surgery
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell takes a throw during the third inning against the Astros Monday, Aug. 22, 2016 at PNC Park.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Pirates slugger Josh Bell could be out for up to a month after having surgery Monday to remove what the team described as “a loose body” in his left knee.

Bell recently made the Pirates aware of discomfort he was feeling in the knee during offseason workouts. Bell was examined by team doctors in Pittsburgh before having the operation performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas.

The Pirates did not divulge either the cause or severity of Bell's injury. General manager Neal Huntington did not immediately return a call from the Tribune-Review.

According to the team's release, a player who has that type of surgery typically is able to resume baseball activities in two to four weeks. The club said Bell's status for opening day is to be determined.

The Pirates will begin spring training Feb. 14 in Bradenton, Fla. The first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 17.

The season opener is April 3 against the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park.

Bell, 24, is slated to be the everyday first baseman and also could get occasional playing time in right field. As a rookie last season, he batted .273 with a .775 OPS in 45 games.

Seeking to increase his flexibility and mobility in the field, Bell this offseason added yoga to his regular workout routine.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.