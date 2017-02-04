Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates Kang will enter rehab program
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang fields a ball during the fourth inning against the Cubs on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at PNC Park.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who in December was charged with his third drunk driving offense in South Korea, will enter a voluntary treatment program, according to agent Alan Nero.

The Pirates declined to comment on Kang's decision to enter rehab or his status with the club.

It's not yet clear if Kang will be with the team for the first full-squad workout of spring training Feb. 17 or if he will be disciplined by the Pirates.

On Dec. 2, Kang was arrested and charged with fleeing the scene of a DUI incident near Seoul. His blood alcohol level of 0.084 was above the South Korean limit of 0.05.

In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, MLB's Treatment Board reviewed Kang's case and recommended he enter a rehab program.

Per MLB's Joint Drug Program, participation in such a program “shall be considered as a mitigating factor in any discipline imposed” by the Pirates or the commissioner's office.

Kang has not been punished by MLB or the Pirates, although he was kicked off South Korea's roster for the World Baseball Classic.

“At the appropriate time, we will consider Kang's participation in any treatment program that may be recommended when determining what additional club action, if any, is appropriate,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly told the Tribune-Review on Jan. 5 via email.

Because it's his third DUI offense, Kang's driver's license automatically was revoked. Kang also had DUI arrests in August 2009 and May '11, when he was playing in the Korea Baseball Organization.

The Pirates said they were unaware of Kang's first two DUI incidents when they signed him to a four-year, $11 million deal in January 2015.

Kang also is under investigation by Chicago police regarding an alleged sexual assault last June at the Pirates team hotel in Chicago. The alleged victim has not cooperated with police, according to the Chicago Tribune, and Kang has not been charged with any crime.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

