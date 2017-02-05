McCutchen to be moved to right field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle confirmed Sunday that Andrew McCutchen will move from center field to right field for the 2017 season.

Gregory Polanco will move from right to left field and Starling Marte will replace McCutchen in center.

“After a detailed evaluation, various considerations and many conversations, we have discussed with each of our outfielders the defensive alignment that we will employ,” said Hurdle in a statement released by the team. “That alignment will be Gregory in left field, Starling in center and Andrew in right. We believe this alignment will maximize our outfield production.

“Our men were very professional and respectful of the team and each other throughout the process, and are selfless in helping us strengthen our team defensively.”

The Pirates had shopped McCutchen throughout the offseason and could not come up with a trade partner. His defensive metrics dropped in 2016, while Marte has won Gold Gloves in 2015 and 16 in left field.