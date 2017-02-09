Trial date set in South Korea for Pirates' Kang

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Feb. 22 trial date has been set for Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who faces two charges of drunken driving in South Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The trial date is five days after the first full-squad workout of spring training in Bradenton, Fla. Yonhap reported that Kang must appear at the trial, although he could request a new court date that would enable him to play with the Pirates.

On Wednesday, an industry source told the Tribune-Review that Kang is still in South Korea and had not yet secured a work visa for spring training and the regular season.

On Dec. 2, Kang was arrested and charged with fleeing the scene of a DUI incident near Seoul. His blood alcohol level of 0.084 was above the South Korean limit of 0.05.

In accordance with the collective bargaining agreement, MLB's Treatment Board reviewed Kang's case during a hearing in December. The board recommended he enter an alcohol-abuse treatment program.

Kang's agent, Alan Nero, recently said Kang had decided to participate in the rehab program.

Per MLB's Joint Drug Program, participation in such a program “shall be considered as a mitigating factor in any discipline imposed” by either the Pirates or the commissioner's office.

Kang has not been punished by either MLB or the Pirates, although he was kicked off South Korea's roster for the World Baseball Classic.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.