Pirates' Bell says he'll be ready for opener

Two weeks after having minor knee surgery, Pirates first baseman Josh Bell on Monday said he expects to be ready for opening day.

Bell worked out at Pirate City by doing some throwing and taking dry swings. He hopes to be cleared to hit off a tee by the end of this week, when the full team is in place to ramp up spring training.

“I've done a ton of preparation (during the offseason), so I'm not worried,” Bell said. “Even though I haven't swung the bat in two weeks, I had my swing down (before the surgery). I feel like it's just going to be a timing thing more than anything else, which is what spring training is for. Trust my swing, trust my mechanics.”

Bell said felt discomfort while doing a “fire hydrant” pose in yoga class and was unable to straighten his leg. He had surgery on Feb. 1 to remove a loose body in his left knee.

“The initial game plan was two to four weeks (of rehab),” Bell said. “I'm on the second week now, so we'll see how I progress.”

The Pirates will open the season on April 3 in Boston against the Red Sox.

