Kang to miss start of camp because of trial in South Korea

BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang will miss the start of spring training camp due to his trial for driving under the influence in South Korea, team president Frank Coonelly confirmed on Tuesday.

Pitchers and catchers held their first workout on Tuesday morning. The first full-squad workout is set for Friday.

Kang faces charges after a DUI incident on Dec. 2 near Seoul. His trial is set for Feb. 22.

“It is not known how long the trial will last or when any sentencing phase that might be necessary would be scheduled,” Coonelly said in a statement. “We will continue to do whatever we can to assist he and his representatives in their efforts to resolve all necessary matters so that Jung Ho will be able to travel to the United States to prepare for and to play in the 2017 season, but his reporting date remains undetermined.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.