Pirates

Pirates notebook: Is Jaso an option for third if Kang is out?
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman John Jaso scores during the fifth inning next to the Cubs' Addison Russell Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at PNC Park.

Updated 1 hour ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — Some folks have asked if John Jaso will be an option to play third base if Jung Ho Kang ends up missing a significant chunk of time. You may recall Jaso said at the end of last year that he'd like to try to learn how to play third base before the start of the 2017 season.

Here's a nugget I got from GM Neal Huntington during minicamp in January (which was about a month after Kang was arrested for DUI) when I asked about Jaso's role: “There was conversation about third base, but it's probably going to be more first base and outfield. As we do with a lot of our guys coming through the system, we're not creating utility players, we're creating avenues to make a major league team and help a major league team. John's open to doing that.”

Bullpen sessions

Wednesday's lineup for bullpen sessions is not as sexy as yesterday's, when the top bullpen and rotation candidates toed the rubber: Group C (11:05 a.m.) — Josh Lindblom, Dan Runzler, Trevor Williams, Pat Light, Jason Stoffel, Edgar Santana and Nick Kingham.

Group D (11:25 a.m.) — Clay Holmes, Dovydas Neverauskas, Brandon Cumpton, Jared Lakind, Cody Dickson, Tyler Eppler, Casey Sadler and Angel Sanchez.

Position players to report

Thursday is the deadline for position players to report, and a few (perhaps all) will check in today. Gregory Polanco is on his way, according to his Instagram account. Andrew McCutchen was spotted last night dining in St. Armand's Circle in Sarasota, just a half-hour down the road.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

