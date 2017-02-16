Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates A.M.: Catchers get to know the pitchers at spring training
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — During the season, a catcher has to worry about handling a dozen or pitchers. He has to know each guy's strengths and weaknesses and must be able to quickly decipher whether that pitcher is in a groove or out of sync.

During spring training, the challenge is greater. The Pirates have 32 pitchers in camp — big leaguers and prospects, veterans and kids — and each catcher will work with most, if not all, of them. There's a lot to learn.

“We need to get to know the pitchers,” catcher Jacob Stallings said. “For me, I need to get to know big league guys and Triple-A guys. The (coaching) staff does a good job of making sure we catch each guy at least one time in bullpen sessions.”

There's a catcher's meeting with pitching coach Ray Searage scheduled for today, where each pitcher's traits and arsenal will be discussed.

“We do a lot of stuff to make sure the transition is as easy as possible,” Stallings said.

Cutch to arrive

Andrew McCutchen is among the position players who will be in camp today. He and Josh Harrison are among the group scheduled for noon physicals.

Arbitration case

Tony Watson's arbitration case was heard Wednesday and the outcome is expected to be announced today. Watson filed for $6 million and the Pirates offered $5.6 million. The board must choose one figure or the other.

Bullpens

The A and B groups will throw bullpens today. Group B (which includes Tyler Glasnow, Chad Kuhl and Steven Brault) will go at 11 a.m. Group A (which includes Gerrit Cole, Ivan Nova and Jameson Taillon) will go at 11:20 a.m.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

