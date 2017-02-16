Marte 'excited' to move to center field for Pirates

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Starling Marte is going to miss the Left Field Loonies.

Marte has taken advantage of the low wall in left field at PNC Park by leaning into the stands to make several highlight-reel catches. The Pirates outfielder also enjoys interacting with fans who fill the bleachers nestled against the warning track.

“Everyone knows that's one of the parts I love most about left field,” Marte said through interpreter Mike Gonzalez. “I love my fans. I love being able to connect and have a good time with them. But, right now, my team needs me in center field.”

On Thursday, Marte reported to spring training camp to start his sixth season in the majors. It was the first time he did so as the Pirates' everyday center fielder.

Although he's a natural center fielder, Marte was switched to left when he made his big-league debut midway through the 2012 season. At the time, the Pirates had a pretty good guy in center: Andrew McCutchen.

After seeing McCutchen's defensive skills erode the past couple of seasons, management opted to relocate him to right field. Gregory Polanco will start in left field.

“I have a lot of experience playing center field,” Marte said. “When they moved me to left field when I came up, I was fine with that decision and gave the best that I could. Now that the opportunity (to play in center) is being given, I'm really excited to go back to my original position.”

Marte and Polanco worked out together nearly every day this winter in the Dominican Republic. Marte already has offered plenty of advice.

“He told me it's a big left field. You have to be ready for it,” Polanco said. “I think I'm going to play a little deeper this year, for sure.”

Neither player has spoken yet with McCutchen about the new outfield alignment.

“I know that once we meet, we'll be able to sit down and (McCutchen) is going to be able to share some tips,” Marte said. “I'm very open and excited to receive whatever he has to offer.”

Thursday was the deadline for position players to report to camp. Marte and Polanco unpacked their gear at their lockers, then underwent physicals. McCutchen, who checked in a few days ago, did not show up at Pirate City.

McCutchen has never played in right field during his professional career. He started 1,175 games in center.

Of Marte's 580 games in the majors, he played 536 as a left fielder. The other 79 games came in center.

Polanco, who debuted in 2014, appeared in 338 games in right. He also played in 37 games in left field and seven in center.

All three outfielders will play in the World Baseball Classic, which runs March 6-22. That means they won't have much time together in Pirates camp to adjust to their new roles.

“It's a bit bittersweet,” Marte said. “Here we are, taking off for the season, and I'm going to be missing continuing to build that chemistry with my teammates. But, at the same time, I'm really excited to be able to represent my country. I know that when I get back, things are going to continue flowing. We have the chemistry and that relationship.”

Will they still communicate as well in different spots?

“I think it's going to be the same,” Polanco said. “Our communication has always been good. It doesn't matter where we're playing, Andrew is still the man. He has more experience.”

Center field is the most glamorous of the outfield jobs, and it usually carries the most responsibility.

“I don't think it's so much about the spotlight now being on me,” Marte said. “I think there's always been leadership from all three of us. We know when to submit to one another, to be coached by one another, to learn from one another. My leadership will be there, and I'm pretty sure that Cutch and Polanco's leadership will be there as well.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.