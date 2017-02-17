Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Stewart dinged by Holmes on scheduled easy day
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. — The first casualty of spring training was Chris Stewart's backside.

Stewart asked if he could step in at the plate during Clay Holmes' bullpen session Friday. To get his timing down, Stewart wanted to see live pitches without swinging a bat.

“You want me to wait until you've loosened up?” Stewart asked.

Holmes shook his head and said he was good, so Stewart settled in. Two fastballs zipped into catcher Francisco Cervelli's mitt.

The third one plunked Stewart high above his left thigh. He hopped into the adjacent dugout and carefully put his bat and helmet on the ground.

“I guess he didn't like me winking at him,” Stewart joked.

Manager Clint Hurdle walked by as Stewart was being checked out by an athletic trainer.

“First bruise of camp?” Hurdle later asked with a grin. “Rightfully so. That's right in line for Stewart.”

Ironically, Stewart was dinged on what was designed to be an easy day. Stewart, 34, had knee surgery last September and will get some low-workload days throughout camp.

Bell makes progress

Josh Bell (knee) took 30 swings each right- and left-handed off a tee, a step up from the 20 swings per side he took Thursday. There's a good chance he could start swinging at soft toss this weekend.

“The way we're doing it is, if I come in and feel fine, then we can progress,” Bell said. “If I feel anything (is amiss), we step back and re-evaluate. So far, I haven't had any of those days.”

Before he can face live pitching, Bell will bat against soft overhand throws, coach pitch and the pitching machine.

Around the horn

Reliever Jason Stoffel missed both of his scheduled bullpen sessions this week because of an undisclosed injury. … Right-hander Brandon Cumpton was not with his throwing group Friday. He has a reduced workload as he returns from elbow and shoulder surgeries. … Position players will take their first round of live batting practice Friday morning.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell throws during warm-ups at the first full squad workout of spring training Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Brandon Cumpton throws in the bullpen as catcher Chris Stewart looks on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
