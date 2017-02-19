Pirates Cervelli leaves workout with sore foot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Catcher Francisco Cervelli was removed from Sunday's spring training workout due to what the Pirates described as right foot discomfort.

After being examined by athletic trainers, Cervelli was listed as day to day.

Last July, Cervelli had to be helped off the field after taking a foul ball off his right foot during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. After X-rays showed no fracture, Cervelli was back in the lineup the next day.

In June, he missed three games after being plunked on the right foot by a fastball from Miami Marlns pitcher Wei-Yen Chen.

Also on Sunday, reliever Jason Stoffel was examined for right shoulder discomfort. The righty missed both of his scheduled bullpen sessions last week. He is listed as day to day.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.