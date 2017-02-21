Pirates Cole throws two innings of batting practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Right-hander Gerrit Cole threw two innings of live batting practice on Tuesday, which puts him in sync with the other starting pitchers' workouts.

It was a step forward for Cole, who tossed just one inning (18 pitches) in his first BP session. A year ago at this time, Cole was trying to recover from a rib injury and was several days behind his peers in camp.

“If we can get him healthy and keep him that way an entire season, it will only make us better,” right-hander Chad Kuhl said.

Cole on the disabled list three times last year due to soreness in his triceps and elbow. He went 7-10 with a 3.88 ERA and posted career-worst averages in hits (10.2) and walks (2.8) allowed per nine innings.

“I've learned a lot and gotten more mental toughness,” Cole said. “I've learned how to deal with some adversity, so hopefully I'm better for it.”

Over the winter, Cole trained at a facility in Los Angeles operated by his agent, Scott Boras. He reported to camp feeling good for the first time in more than a year, and that's reflected in his goals for the 2017 season.

“Staying healthy, being able to contribute,” Cole said. “Staying disciplined and staying on a routine. Just keep trying to perfect the things I can control is a pretty good goal.”

Planet of the aches

Josh Bell (knee) took swings from both sides of the plate during his first session of live BP this spring. He made some loud contact on Field 2 against Jameson Taillon. Bell also was cleared to do some base-running and fielding.

Francisco Cervelli (foot) was on the field for the start of workouts, but did not put on his catcher's gear. “I felt much better,” Cervelli said. “I threw, I hit BP in the cage. We're moving forward.”

Cervelli said he does not think his sore right foot will prevent him for playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic. “We've got time (to heal),” he said. “But I've got to feel 100 percent to go there. I've been working hard to get better soon.”

Early departures

Cervelli and outfielders Gregory Polanco, Starling Marte and Andrew McCutchen will leave camp on March 5 to join their WBC teams. Manager Clint Hurdle plans to talk with them on Wednesday to map out how much playing time they're get before departing.

“I do think they're going to want some game activity before they go,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “It's one workout and two practice games with their (WBC) teams, so it's a pretty quick transition into the Classic.”

Pitching probables

Hurdle set the pitchers for Grapefruit League-opening split-squad games on Saturday.

“It's going to be one of the most overplayed things ever because it's not a big deal,” Hurdle said.

Left-hander Steven Brault will toss the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at LECOM Park. Righty Josh Lindblom will start against the Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Also slated to pitch in the home game are Trevor Williams, Tony Watson, Daniel Hudson, Felipe Rivero, Juan Nicasio, Antonio Bastardo, A.J. Schugel and Pat Light.

Each pitcher will work one inning.

Tyler Eppler, Dan Runzler, Edgar Santana, Jared Lakind, Dovydas Neverauskas and Cody Dickson also will pitch against the Rays.

Kang in court

Jung Ho Kang's DUI trial in South Korea was set to begin at 2 a.m. EST on Wednesday, so his status should soon come into focus.

A question of flexibility

Last year, general manager Neal Huntington said adding David Freese late in spring training ate into the team's late-season player acquisition budget. That was part of the reason for the salary dump that was the Francisco Liriano trade, which freed up $6.5 million last year and another $6.5 million this year.

With the player payroll this season around $107 million, will the Pirates have enough financial flexibility to made moves at the trade deadline, if necessary? Or will another Liriano-type deal be necessary.

Chairman Bob Nutting said its too soon to answer that question.

“We need to always have the flexibility to be opportunistic, whether that's opportunistic to go out and get talent in a trade, or whether it's opportunistic to be able to supplement,” Nutting said. “We've done both. We have the flexibility to do either.

“But it's be far too early to decide where might that play out. Injuries will play into that. Team performance will play into that. I just don't know.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.