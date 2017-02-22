Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates A.M.: Kang admits guilt, awaits verdict
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang sits in the dugout during a game against the Cubs on Friday, July 8, 2016, at PNC Park.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jung Ho Kang could be fined 15 million won ($13,117) by a South Korean court after admitting to charges of driving under the influence, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Kang today appeared in Seoul Central District Court, which will hold a verdict hearing on March 3. “I deeply regret what I have done,” Kang said, per Yonhap. “If I can get one last chance, I will become an exemplary player to earn respect from everyone.”

Kang, 29, was charged with DUI after a Dec. 3 incident near Seoul. It is his third drunk-driving arrest, which led to the automatic revocation of his driver's license.

The Pirates did not immediately comment on Kang's court appearance.

Weather

Florida is enduring an all-day rain, so the Pirates likely will be limited to indoor work today.

Base on balls

R.I.P, the four-pitch intentional walk. Commish Manfred said pitchers will no longer have to go through the motions of issuing pitches to purposely put a runner on base. Steven Brault told me a funny story about his experience with an intentional walk gone wrong, which I'll pass along later.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

