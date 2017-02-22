Connection between Hurdle, McCutchen smoothed outfield transition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Pirates' decision to realign their outfield — moving Starling Marte to center field, Andrew McCutchen to right, and Gregory Polanco to left — was reached after many hours of brainstorming in the offseason by the coaching staff and front-office wonks.

Once the plan was settled, the phone calls began.

Manager Clint Hurdle dialed up each of the outfielders to deliver the news.

Polanco was happy. Marte was delighted. McCutchen was disappointed.

Hurdle and McCutchen had several discussions as the plan developed. The back and forth between the veteran manager and his star player was not always smooth. Eventually, McCutchen reached a reluctant acceptance of his new role.

A firm, friendly relationship between McCutchen and Hurdle made the process easier for both.

“We're able to hash out some things, hug and move on,” McCutchen said. “That's what we always do, regardless of the situation. At the end of the day, we have respect for each other. There's no resentment.”

McCutchen is hardly the first “face of the franchise” player to switch positions. Alex Rodriguez, Cal Ripken Jr., Robin Yount, Carlos Beltran and Frank Thomas did it. Babe Ruth was coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons as a pitcher when the Boston Red Sox moved him to first base in 1918.

For a professional athlete, pride — not always brash cockiness, but often solid self-confidence — can be an overpowering emotion. As Hurdle tried to persuade McCutchen, he faced a tall obstacle.

McCutchen believes he is still fit enough to excel in center field.

“I don't feel like I'm at the end of my career,” McCutchen said. “People say Torii Hunter moved to right. Well, Torii Hunter was 35 years old when he moved to right. I'm 30, and I still feel like I can play it.”

Hurdle was well-equipped for that challenge.

In the manager's offices at PNC Park, Hurdle's desk is stacked with motivational and self-help books, books about leadership and books about relating well with others. There also is reams of data compiled by the Pirates' analytics department.

“I needed to explain the logic because there are a set of human analytics that are real and that you really need to embrace,” Hurdle said.

That library helped, but Hurdle also relied heavily on what he's learned about McCutchen over the six years they've spent together in Pittsburgh.

“It's always going to be about relationship building,” Hurdle said. “One thing we've both grown to appreciate about each other is our ability to listen and to share clarity and thoughts.”

Hurdle is nearly twice McCutchen's age, and they have significantly different backgrounds. Hurdle was a Sports Illustrated cover boy who never made it in the big leagues. McCutchen surpassed the hype he garnered as a first-round pick.

They might seem an unlikely pair, but Hurdle and McCutchen are well-matched in many ways. They share outgoing, affable personalities and a keen awareness of their professional and personal responsibilities.

“I've known him long enough now where we can have a heart-to-heart conversation about anything,” McCutchen said. “It did help, being comfortable enough to where I know him, he knows me, and I trust his decisions. At the same time, I can tell him how I feel about whatever is on my mind. It's good to have that type of relationship.”

In early December, the front office mulled trade offers for McCutchen during the winter meetings. McCutchen's feelings were still raw when Hurdle approached him in January about the outfield reconfiguration.

“He deserved to have every conversation we had,” Hurdle said. “I asked him to think through some things, and he did. Then, when he got his thoughts together, it was time for me to sit down and listen.”

The manager made his pitch. The player accepted it.

“We agreed to disagree on some thoughts,” Hurdle said. “However, we're going to lock arms and walk forward together. Every decision I make is (based on) what's best for the ballclub, and Andrew has that lens too.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.