Pirates' Kang admits to driving under influence, awaits verdict
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Kang appeared in the Korean court as judges began hearing arguments in a trial over charges that the baseball star fled the scene after slamming a car into a guardrail while driving under the influence of alcohol.
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang on Wednesday appeared in a South Korean court and admitted to charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kang will have a verdict hearing on March 3 in Seoul Central District Court.

The Pirates did not respond to a request for comment on Kang's status with the team.

Prosecutors originally wanted to fine Kang 15 million won ($13,117) via a summary proceeding, but the court insisted on a trail because this is Kang's third drunk-driving offense.

“I deeply regret what I have done,” Kang told the court, according to the Yonhap News Agency. “If I can get one last chance, I will become an exemplary player to earn respect from everyone.”

Kang, 29, was charged with DUI after an early morning incident on Dec. 3 incident. Kang was driving a rented BMW that veered into a guardrail, which damaged the car and the guardrail.

Another man who was in the car at the time originally told police he was driving. But a review of the car's black box showed Kang was behind the wheel.

The Hammer returns

Joel Hanrahan was hired as an assistant pitching coach this season for short-season Class A Morgantown, W.Va.

“I'm really looking forward to it,” Hanrahan said. “It's a good level to start at. We'll have some kids who are just coming from the draft, maybe it's their first time away from home. I've lived all that, so I think I'll be able to relate to the guys.”

Hanrahan racked up 82 saves with the Pirates from 2009-2012. His career ended after he had Tommy John surgery 2013.

Hanrahan is looking forward to working with his former mentor, pitching coach Ray Searage.

“I've got a really good relationship with Ray,” Hanrahan said. “It will be fun to get the inside perspective of the job he does.”

Planet of the aches

Head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said Josh Bell is ahead of schedule in his recover from knee surgery. The only thing Bell has not yet been cleared to do is run full speed. … Tomczyk did not divulge the exact cause of Francisco Cervelli's right foot discomfort. The Pirates want to see Cervelli work out fully for them before decided if he is cleared to play in the World Baseball Classic. “We're still working through that,” Tomczyk said. … Reliever Jason Stoffel (shoulder) should be cleared to throw on the field in the next few days.

Take your base

MLB and the players' union agreed to do away with the four-pitch intentional walk. Good riddance, said most of the pitchers in the Pirates' clubhouse.

“I walk enough batters by accident, so I won't miss it,” Tyler Glasnow joked. “I think it's a cool rule (change). It keeps your pitch count low, so why not? And there's less chance of accidentally leaving one over the plate, although I guess the chance isn't too high.”

The odds of a disastrous wild pitch are greater — as Steven Brault can attest.

“When I was in college, I was pitching in the ninth inning, tie game, runner at third,” Brault said. “We were going to walk the (batter) to set up a double play. Ball one, ball two, ball three. No problem.

“Ball four, I threw it seven feet over the catcher's head and the winning run scored. I threw my glove into the stands, kicked over the water coolers and went nuts. So, no, I'm not opposed to this rule change in the slightest.”

The rule change is more about maintaining the pace of a game, rather than reducing the time of games.

“I'm curious if it will increase (intentional) walks because it will make them easier,” Brault said. “I don't know. Can you imagine if Barry Bonds was still playing? He'd never have to even go to the plate.”

Around the horn

Rain forced all workouts to be held indoors on Wednesday. … Thursday will be the final day of big league camp at Pirate City. The players will have a closed-door meeting with union chief Tony Clark in the morning, then will play in the annual Pirates Charities golf tournament in the afternoon. Workouts will be held at LECOM Park on Friday and the Grapefruit League season starts on Saturday. … The Pittsburgh Pirates Home Run 5K/10K will be held April 22. Runners and walkers can register via the team's website.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

