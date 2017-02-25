Pirates' Hurdle tabs Cole as opening-day starter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Right-hander Gerrit Cole will start the season-opener against the Boston Red Sox on April 3 at Fenway Park, manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday.

The second game of the series belongs to righty Jameson Taillon and the third starter is to be determined. Right-hander Ivan Nova will start the home opener April 7 against the Atlanta Braves.

“We just felt really confident about getting the guys in place,” Hurdle said. “We knew the three who were going to be in place all winter long. This gives us an opportunity to work backwards throughout (spring training) to get ready for their first starts.”

Hurdle waited until Cole, Taillon and Nova left LECOM Park before making the announcement.

Hurdle said it's too soon to say if the team will begin the season with a full, five-man rotation. With the way the schedule sets up, the Pirates will not necessarily need a No. 5 starter until April 12.

This will be Cole's first opening-day assignment. Francisco Liraino started the past three openers.

“There are different ways you look at an opening-day start,” Hurdle said. “I think it's an honor, and it's also one game. It's going to be an exciting series for us to take it up to Fenway and start. I think he's excited about the opportunity. He's in a very focused state of mind right now.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.comor via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.