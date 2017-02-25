Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 6, Orioles 2/Pirates 7, Rays 2
Rob Biertempfel | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen runs into the stands along first base line for a foul ball during a game against the Orioles Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen tips his cap to a fan Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during a game against the Orioles at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Andrew McCutchen heads to right field at the start of the first spring training game of the season Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, against the Orioles at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his RBI single during the first inning Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, during a game against the Orioles at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. Polanco went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two stolen bases in the spring training opener.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen celebrates his double during the first inning against the Orioles Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

sunday's game

at ORIOLES

1:05 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.

Opp. starter: LHP Wade Miles

Pirates starter: RHP Jameson Taillon

Radio:

93.7 FM

saturday's results

PIRATES 6, OPPONENT 2

Great start:Andrew McCutchen banged a double off the wall in LCF in his first at-bat. He scored on Gregory Polanco's two-out single to center.

Good stick:Polanco went 3 for 3, all singles, with two RBI.

On the run:The Pirates went 3 for 4 on stolen-base attempts. Polanco swiped a pair. In the third inning, Marte stole second and went to third on an errant throw.

Hot stuff: The new video scoreboard at LECOM Park displays pitch speed, but the radar gun might be a bit hot. Steven Brault was clocked at 94 mph and Trevor Williams hit 96 mph.

Take a walk:Marte, who walked just 23 times all of last season, drew a free pass in his second plate appearance.

Back-to-back blasts:In the ninth, Chris Bostic and Jin-De Jhang each hit solo homes high over the right field wall.

PIRATES 7, Rays 2

Early lead: Jose Osuna's RBI single off ex-Pirates pitcher Dana Eveland made it 1-0 in the second inning.

Boom: Jacob Stallings mashed a solo homer off Danny Farquhar to lead off the fifth.

Double trouble: Joey Terdoslavich went 2 for 3 (both doubles), drove in a pair of runs and scored twice. Phil Gosselin also had two doubles and two RBI.

— Rob Biertempfel

