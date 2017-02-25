Spring training breakdown: Pirates 6, Orioles 2/Pirates 7, Rays 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

sunday's game

at ORIOLES

1:05 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium, Sarasota, Fla.

Opp. starter: LHP Wade Miles

Pirates starter: RHP Jameson Taillon

Radio:

93.7 FM

saturday's results

PIRATES 6, OPPONENT 2

Great start:Andrew McCutchen banged a double off the wall in LCF in his first at-bat. He scored on Gregory Polanco's two-out single to center.

Good stick:Polanco went 3 for 3, all singles, with two RBI.

On the run:The Pirates went 3 for 4 on stolen-base attempts. Polanco swiped a pair. In the third inning, Marte stole second and went to third on an errant throw.

Hot stuff: The new video scoreboard at LECOM Park displays pitch speed, but the radar gun might be a bit hot. Steven Brault was clocked at 94 mph and Trevor Williams hit 96 mph.

Take a walk:Marte, who walked just 23 times all of last season, drew a free pass in his second plate appearance.

Back-to-back blasts:In the ninth, Chris Bostic and Jin-De Jhang each hit solo homes high over the right field wall.

PIRATES 7, Rays 2

Early lead: Jose Osuna's RBI single off ex-Pirates pitcher Dana Eveland made it 1-0 in the second inning.

Boom: Jacob Stallings mashed a solo homer off Danny Farquhar to lead off the fifth.

Double trouble: Joey Terdoslavich went 2 for 3 (both doubles), drove in a pair of runs and scored twice. Phil Gosselin also had two doubles and two RBI.

— Rob Biertempfel