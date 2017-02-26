Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Orioles 8, Pirates 3
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 5:06 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning against the Orioles Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Phil Gosselin applies a late tag to the Orioles' Adam Jones during the fifth inning of their game Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen doubles to the opposite field during the first inning against the Orioles Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Austin Meadows reacts after being hit by a pitch during the second inning against the Orioles Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the third inning against the Orioles Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Jared Hughes talks with pitching coach Ray Searage on the mound during the seventh inning against the Orioles Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla.

MONDAY'S GAME

at Blue Jays

1:07 p.m.

Florida Auto Exchange Stadium, Dunedin, Fla.

Blue Jays starter:

RHP Marcus Stroman

Pirates starter:

RHP Chad Kuhl

SUNDAY'S RESULT

ORIOLES 8, PIRATES 3

Scratched: David Freese (healthy scratch, manager's decision) and Adam Frazier (sore left thumb) were removed from the lineup before the game. Manager Clint Hurdle said Frazier was injured while taking a swing Saturday.

Inefficient: RHP Jameson Taillon needed 42 pitches (22 strikes) to get through two innings. He served up Adam Jones' titanic solo homer in the first inning. “He nuked that ball,” Orioles pitcher Wade Miley said.

Get a grip: Taillon test-drove his new two-seam grip on his change-up against left- and right-handed hitters and was pleased by the results. “It's feeling comfortable,” Taillon said. “I got a couple swings and misses. I'm normally not a big swing-and-miss guy on the changeup, so that's a good sign.”

Ka-boom: Eric Wood, who hit 16 homers last year at Double-A Altoona, took Miley deep to left in the second inning. The solo shot tied the score 1-1.

Ker-plunk: After Wood's homer, Miley nicked Austin Meadows on the forearm with a pitch. Meadows was checked by an athletic trainer and stayed in the game.

Yer out! Alen Hanson's speed is his best ticket to a bench job in the majors. But after Hanson walked in the fifth inning, he was thrown out at second base in his first steal attempt of the spring.

Notice a trend? For the second game in a row, Andrew McCutchen banged a double off the outfield wall in the first inning.

