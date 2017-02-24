Pirates Stewart gets social

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Good morning from the BFKMF. The Pirates will have full workout here today, followed by the “Pirates Chopped” cook-off contest, then its full-speed ahead into the Grapefruit League schedule.

>>> Chris Stewart put up his first-ever social media post last night on Infield Chatter. “The first of many,” Stewart said with laugh. The post was a photo of him and a girl named Anya, whom he met last season at PNC Park on Cancer Awareness Night. Stewart recently found out Anya lost her battle against the disease and wrote: “To my fellow ballplayers ad fans all over the world, with all the day to day stresses, I pray that we all remember the important things in life. Smile a little more, and light up the world. God bless.”

You'll probably start hearing a lot about Infield Chatter, an app developed by the Players Association. There are a lot of players already posting, including Andrew McCutchen, Gregory Polanco, Jared Hughes, David Freese, Trevor Williams (of course) and Steven Brault.

>>> I'm a huge fan of Williams's Twitter feed, which is often hilarious and occasionally thought-provoking. But, I'm going to have to find a substitute in a few days — Williams told me he's considering giving up social media for Lent.

>>> You want some pitching matchups? Saturday: Orioles RHP Gabrial Ynoa vs. Pirates LHP Steven Brault, Pirates RHP Josh Lindblom vs. Rays RHP David Carpenter. Sunday: Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon vs. Orioles LHP Wade Miley.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.