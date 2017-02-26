Pirates Cole reacts to getting opening-day assignment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Gerrit Cole loves pitching in iconic ballparks. On opening day, he can check Fenway Park off his bucket list.

After being tabbed by manager Clint Hurdle to start in the Pirates' season opener on April 3 against the Boston Red Sox, Cole is eager to take the mound at the 105-year-old ballpark.

“I'm a sucker for Wrigley (Field in Chicago), so I'll probably be a sucker for Fenway, too,” Cole said on Sunday.

Cole has been to Fenway Park once before, but has not yet pitched there in a game. He was the top starter for the USA Baseball national travel team, which worked out at Fenway before the 2009 World Baseball Challenge.

At 26 years, six months and 27 days old, Cole will be the Pirates' youngest opening-day starter since Ian Snell (26 years, five months, two days) in 2008.

Cole will be the first right-hander to start for the Pirates on opening day since A.J. Burnett in 2013. Lefty Francisco Liriano started each of the past three openers.

“It was something that I was working toward,” Cole said. “So I was really excited when Clint pulled me into the office and told me (on Saturday). It's pretty cool.”

Jameson Taillon will start the second game of the Red Sox series. The pitcher for the third game is TBA. Ivan Nova will pitch the home opener on April 7 against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

“Jameson, Ivan and I now have the next four weeks (of spring training) mapped out,” Cole said. “It's nice, because there is no uncertainty and everything is on schedule.

Three trips to the disabled list caused Cole to miss much of last season, when he went 7-10 with a 3.88 ERA. Although Cole is coming off a turbulent year, Hurdle did not hesitate to give him the opening-day assignment.

“It shows a tremendous amount of faith,” Cole said. “It's really special. It's an honor to be selected to do this. This is a new year. He's made his decision based on what he wants to see this year.”

Pitching coach Ray Searage is bringing Cole along slowly this spring. He threw just one inning in his first live batting practice session when the other starters went two innings. On Sunday, even though Grapefruit League games are under way, Cole threw a two-inning simulated game at Pirate City.

“That's what they like to do,” Cole said. “Before everything went haywire (due to injuries) last year, there was a similar plan in place. Ray likes the sim game before the real game, if he has an opportunity to get you one.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.