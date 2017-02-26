Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates Cole reacts to getting opening-day assignment
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

SARASOTA, Fla. — Gerrit Cole loves pitching in iconic ballparks. On opening day, he can check Fenway Park off his bucket list.

After being tabbed by manager Clint Hurdle to start in the Pirates' season opener on April 3 against the Boston Red Sox, Cole is eager to take the mound at the 105-year-old ballpark.

“I'm a sucker for Wrigley (Field in Chicago), so I'll probably be a sucker for Fenway, too,” Cole said on Sunday.

Cole has been to Fenway Park once before, but has not yet pitched there in a game. He was the top starter for the USA Baseball national travel team, which worked out at Fenway before the 2009 World Baseball Challenge.

At 26 years, six months and 27 days old, Cole will be the Pirates' youngest opening-day starter since Ian Snell (26 years, five months, two days) in 2008.

Cole will be the first right-hander to start for the Pirates on opening day since A.J. Burnett in 2013. Lefty Francisco Liriano started each of the past three openers.

“It was something that I was working toward,” Cole said. “So I was really excited when Clint pulled me into the office and told me (on Saturday). It's pretty cool.”

Jameson Taillon will start the second game of the Red Sox series. The pitcher for the third game is TBA. Ivan Nova will pitch the home opener on April 7 against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

“Jameson, Ivan and I now have the next four weeks (of spring training) mapped out,” Cole said. “It's nice, because there is no uncertainty and everything is on schedule.

Three trips to the disabled list caused Cole to miss much of last season, when he went 7-10 with a 3.88 ERA. Although Cole is coming off a turbulent year, Hurdle did not hesitate to give him the opening-day assignment.

“It shows a tremendous amount of faith,” Cole said. “It's really special. It's an honor to be selected to do this. This is a new year. He's made his decision based on what he wants to see this year.”

Pitching coach Ray Searage is bringing Cole along slowly this spring. He threw just one inning in his first live batting practice session when the other starters went two innings. On Sunday, even though Grapefruit League games are under way, Cole threw a two-inning simulated game at Pirate City.

“That's what they like to do,” Cole said. “Before everything went haywire (due to injuries) last year, there was a similar plan in place. Ray likes the sim game before the real game, if he has an opportunity to get you one.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.