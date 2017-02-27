Pirates notebook: Kuhl also experimenting with changeup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Chad Kuhl is trying a new changeup grip.

That seems to be a trend in Pirates' spring training camp this year. Jameson Taillon, Tyler Glasnow and Tyler Eppler are among those doing the same thing.

“We had a secret meeting last winter and decided that's going to be the pitch for us,” Kuhl joked Monday after tossing two scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Kuhl retired all six batters he faced, two of them via strikeout. He threw at least a half-dozen changeups over the two innings.

“I'm working especially on the changeup,” Kuhl said. “I want that to be a weapon for me this year.”

Over the winter, Kuhl tinkered with different grips for his change. The version he settled on incorporated the circle (forefinger and thumb touching) he used before but with a different seam and with different pressure.

“I hold it more like my two-seamer,” Kuhl said. “It used to be on the seam. Now, I'm kind of behind the seam. I'm really soft with the grip and just letting it do the work instead of forcing action on it.”

The Pirates have not announced if Kuhl will begin the season in the starting rotation, but there are indications he will be in the No. 3 spot. When camp opened, general manager Neal Huntington said Kuhl had “an inside track” on a rotation job.

Manager Clint Hurdle on Saturday said the first two games belong to Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon, respectively. Ivan Nova will start game No. 4, which also is the home opener.

Kuhl is working between Taillon and Nova in the spring training rotation.

Management has put a renewed emphasis on the changeup, so it's no surprise that everyone in camp is trying to find the perfect grip.

“It's a weapon,” Hurdle said. “Catfish Hunter had a good changeup. I saw a lot of good changeups. When I saw (Hunter) throw it in the big leagues, I said, ‘That's a grown man's pitch.'

“In our game today, there's enough fastball. If you want to be dynamic, you back it up with a changeup or something that backs off (the hitter) by 15 mph. That's when you really start cooking.”

Holmes gets into sync

Clay Holmes tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out four. The right-hander missed all of 2014 and most of the '15 season after having Tommy John surgery.

Last season, Holmes went 10-9 with a 4.22 ERA in 26 starts at Double-A Altoona.

“I think I got into a really good spot at the end of last year,” said Holmes, tying his resurgence to when he began throwing a slider-cutter.

Holmes threw the slider-cutter hybrid quite a bit against the Blue Jays and said it was the best he's felt with the pitch so far in camp.

“That's the first time I was able to really rip it,” Holmes said. “It's got some nice late, hard movement.”

Planet of the aches

Adam Frazier took some swings in the cage and said his sore left thumb is good to go. “I could have played today, but I'm not on the (travel) roster,” said Frazier, who instead went through a full workout at LECOM Park. Frazier injured his thumb while trying to bunt Saturday and had it drained the next day. “It's still sore, but I can play,” he said. ... Austin Meadows' right forearm was wrapped after he was hit by a pitch Sunday. He is not expected to miss any time. ... Jason Stoffell remains out of action with right shoulder discomfort.

Around the horn

Ivan Nova will make his spring debut Tuesday when the Blue Jays come to LECOM Park in Bradenton. ... Neither Francisco Cervelli nor Chris Stewart has played in a game yet. “We've got a plan in place,” Hurdle said. Stewart is coming back from knee surgery and will get limited playing time this spring. Cervelli, who played in pain last year after having hamate surgery, will depart next week for the World Baseball Classic.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.