Spring training breakdown: Pirates 2, Blue Jays 1

TODAY'S GAME

vs. Blue Jays

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Blue Jays starter:

RHP Lucas Harrell

Pirates starter:

RHP Ivan Nova

MONDAY'S RESULT

PIRATES 2, BLUE JAYS 1

Whoops: Erich Weiss lost his grip during a swing in the third inning, and his bat spun gracefully through the air before crash-landing on the concourse in the stands down the left field line. No one was injured.

Balk!: What's rarer than a regular-season balk? A run-scoring balk during spring training. When Blue Jays RHP Danny Barnes balked in the sixth, Eric Wood, who had doubled, scored from third base to make it 2-0.

On the run: Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco pulled off a double steal in the fourth. Marte slid into third base ahead of the throw from catcher Juan Graterol.

Just enough: Jose Bautista drove in the Jays' first run with a single off RHP Nick Kingham. 2B Alen Hanson tried to make a leaping grab, but the ball just made it over his glove and plopped into shallow center field. Pinch-runner Dwight Smith scored from second base.

Moral victory: Brandon Barnes mashed a very loud foul ball off Blue Jays LHP T.J. House in the seventh inning, then struck out swinging two pitches later. “It's still a win for me,” Barnes said. “I was able to barrel that one up. I got all of it.”

Familiar face: Reese McGuire struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning. The Pirates traded McGuire to the Blue Jays last August as part of the Drew Hutchison deal.