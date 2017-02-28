Pirates utility player Frazier a fit for many mitts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The first time the Pirates told Adam Frazier to play in the outfield, he thought he was being pranked.

It happened in 2015, when Frazier was playing in extended spring training while coming back from a broken index finger. One of the coaches walked up to Frazier and told him to find an outfielder's mitt.

“I thought they were kidding,” Frazier said. “I'd never played outfield in my life. I'd always played middle infield. After a week or two, they explained things.”

Gone was the plan to use Frazier solely as a middle infielder. Instead, he was being groomed as a super utility player, his quickest path to the big leagues.

The move paid off last year, when Frazier played in 66 games in the majors. He likely will be on the opening day roster this year as a multi-role backup.

“He hunts it, he practices it, he lives it,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “I love the versatility and the fact that he shows up every day ready to find a way to beat you.”

Although he played left field on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, Frazier still is spending much of his practice time in the infield. He is even getting time at shortstop, a position he's barely played the past two years.

Frazier was a full-time shortstop at Mississippi State and he played the entire 2014 season at that position with High-A Bradenton. He hit .252 with 14 stolen bases, but he also made 36 errors in 584 chances at short.

As he jogged over the infield dirt on his way to the outfield one morning in extended spring training, Frazier did not know if he would ever make it back to short.

“I was wondering if I was moving into the outfield permanently,” he said.

Playing center field wasn't as easy as Frazier expected.

“As infielders, we make fun of outfielders for thinking outfield is harder than infield,” Frazier said. “We're like, ‘You're crazy.' So I said, ‘All right, let's see how hard this really is.' It wasn't too bad. I just went out there and tried to run down balls.”

After a few weeks, Frazier was sent to Double-A Altoona and played in 31 games in the outfield. When Gift Ngoepe was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis, Frazier finally went back to shortstop.

Frazier was primarily an outfielder with Triple-A Indianapolis when the Pirates called him up last June. Most of his appearances in the majors were as an outfielder; none came at short.

“Coming up through the minors, you wonder, ‘Where is a spot for me?' ” Frazier said. “This team is set about just about every spot. I credit (general manager) Neal (Huntington) and the front office guys for moving me around and giving me the opportunity to get up here.

“On paper, there will be more opportunities for me this year in the infield. But you never know with this game.”

Having accepted his utility role, Frazier is still learning how to best prepare for the job.

“If you're one of those guys who plays multiple positions, make sure you're sharp at all of them,” said Josh Harrison, who also broke into the majors that way.

That means being extra efficient with practice time — shagging flies in the outfield, taking grounders all over the infield and picking a spot to get batting practice.

“We're trying to slow him down to where he's at just one position and not five positions in a day,” Hurdle said.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.