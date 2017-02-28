Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Nova able to relax with spot in rotation secure
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

BRADENTON, Fla. — With his spot in the starting rotation secure, Ivan Nova finally is able to enjoy spring training.

Nova went into his previous seven camps with the New York Yankees not knowing if he would end up in the rotation or the bullpen. After he signed a three-year, $26 million deal in December, Nova knew exactly where he fit in the Pirates' plans.

“This is the best (spring training) so far,” Nova said. “The way they treat me, I can be relaxed. It's hard when you don't know if you're going to be in the rotation or the bullpen. You can practice, but you don't know how to prepare yourself. This is different because I know when I'm going to pitch.”

On Tuesday, Nova made his spring debut by tossing two scoreless innings in the Pirates' 12-0 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. He retired all six batters he faced, then threw another 15 pitches in the bullpen to round out his day.

“It always feels good to get the first one out of the way,” Nova said. “Every time you pitch your first game in spring training, you feel like a little ball of fire.”

Instead of pitching in the season-opening, three-game series against the Boston Red Sox, Nova was tabbed to work the home opener April 7 at PNC Park.

“I know a lot of guys would want to pitch in the first game, but I'm more than happy to do whatever they decide,” Nova said. “It's kind of special for me. A lot of guys might look at it like they're the No. 4 (starter). I've never been a No. 1 in my life, but I will feel like a No. 1 in Pittsburgh.”

Nova could pitch for the Dominican Republic in the second round of the World Baseball Classic in March. Nova is part of the DR's 10-man designated pitcher pool, which allows the team to rotate pitchers round by round.

“Hopefully, they won't need me,” Nova said. “But I'm happy to go and pitch for them if they do. My focus is here right now, trying to put everything together and have a nice spring.”

Cervelli debuts

Francisco Cervelli was behind the plate for the first time this spring. Cervelli, who was bothered by a sore foot early in camp, caught six innings and went 0 for 2 at the plate.

Cervelli was added to the lineup about an hour before the start of the game.

“We were targeting today if everything went well,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We got good reports on him (on Monday), so he's back in play. We'll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Around the horn

First baseman/outfielder Jose Osuna has hit safely in each of his three games so far. ... When the three starting outfielders leave for the WBC on Monday, Hurdle will have some leeway to move guys around in the outfield. However, Hurdle said Austin Meadows likely will stay put in center field. “We're still having conversations about it,” Hurdle said. “The initial conversation is probably just to keep him in center while he's here.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

