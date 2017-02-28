Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Blue Jays 12, Pirates 0
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli talks with closer Tony Watson on the mound during their game against the Blue Jays Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

at Twins

1:05 p.m.

Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Fla.

Twins starter: RHP Kyle Gibson

Pirates starter: RHP Josh Lindblom

TUESDAY'S RESULT

BLUE JAYS 12, PIRATES 0

Nabbed: Joey Terdoslavich walked leading off the second inning but was thrown out 2-6-5 trying to steal third.

Jam: After getting two quick outs in the third, LHP Tony Watson got into trouble. Jon Berti doubled down the third-base line. Ezequiel Carrera dinked an infield single. Gregorio Petit ripped a two-round double to left. Kendrys Morales followed with a RBI single. When Rowdy Tellez walked on a pitch that was way inside, Watson was replaced by RHP Brett McKinney.

Ouch: Umpire Paul Emmel had to leave the game in the third after being struck by Reese McGuire's bat. McGuire lost his grip as he swung and missed, and the bat spun behind him and caromed off Emmel's upper body.

La La Land Part II: As McGuire stepped up to bat, the public address announcer misidentified him as Austin Meadows. The gaffe caused a mild stir among the fans, who might have wondered how the Pirates' top prospect wound up with the Blue Jays.

Zeroes: The Pirates were hitless until the fourth, when Josh Harrison blooped a leadoff single to right.

