Reliever Light's splitter shining for Pirates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The pitch the Boston Red Sox once took away from Pat Light has become the right-hander's best weapon.

Now in spring training camp with the Pirates, Light, 25, hopes the split-fingered fastball will lead him back to the majors.

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia once told the New York Times the splitter was “the pitch of the '80s, just like the slider was the pitch of the '60s.” John Smoltz, Bruce Sutter and Jack Morris tortured batters with it.

Lots of guys still throw sliders, but finding a splitter pitcher these days is akin to spotting a unicorn. Some teams have banned the pitch because they fear the extreme spread-fingered grip causes too much arm strain a greater injury risk.

Light, 25, began throwing the splitter at Monmouth University. After the Red Sox made him a first-round pick in 2012, they told him to stop throwing it.

“They wanted me to be a starter and develop more of a conventional changeup,” Light said. “When they moved me back to a reliever in 2015, they gave it back to me and told me to see where it goes.”

The splitter grip is similar to that of a two-seam fastball, with the index and middle fingers on either side of the ball. Putting the fingers wider apart adds rotation and gives the ball a wicked break.

“At its best, it starts in the middle and drops straight down over the middle of the plate,” Light said. “That's when I get the most swings and misses. Oftentimes, when I throw it for a strike, it cuts a little bit, so a lot of people might think I'm throwing a slider.”

Because Light throws his splitter with the same arm action as his fastball, a hitter might mistakenly think he's seeing a four-seamer. In this case, though, the devil really is in the details.

Light's heater roars at 100 mph, a mostly straight-line bolt from his fingertips to the catcher's mitt. His splitter comes in at 87-89 mph and dives sharply toward the plate at the last instant.

“It's very deceiving,” pitching coach Ray Searage said. “It's devastating, actually.”

There are different words to describe Light's stuff when it's not working.

Light made his big league debut last season, then in August was traded to the Minnesota Twins. Overall, he pitched in 17 games and posted an 11.34 ERA and a 2.28 WHIP. In 16 2⁄ 3 innings, he had as many walks (16) as strikeouts.

Walks have been problematic for Light since he was converted to a reliever. Batters who are extra patient give him fits.

“There's a different mentality you have to have as a reliever that threw me off a little bit at the beginning,” Light said. “When I'm super aggressive, things kind of work in sync, and I can place the ball where I want to. Sometimes, I try to be too fine and nibble. That's when I get in trouble.”

Five days before the start of spring training, Light was swapped to the Pirates for cash considerations. Light had just stepped off a plane in Fort Myers for Twins camp when his agent called.

“I was definitely caught off-guard” Light said. “Baseball has a funny way of doing things that you don't always see coming.”

It took a couple of days for the Twins to gather Light's gear and ship it to the Pirates complex in Bradenton. Light borrowed a glove from Drew Hutchison for the first pitchers-and-catchers workout.

General manager Neal Huntington hopes Searage can work some magic with Light's upside arm.

“It's a different look for us. We don't have guys (who throw) split-fingers,” Huntington said. “It's a power sink that gets swings and misses and gets ground balls. There are some things we think we can help him play in the zone a little bit better. We thought he was a good guy to see if we can help.”

