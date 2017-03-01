Pirates notebook: Reliever Lindblom starting to feel at home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pirates reliever Josh Lindblom figures he faced slugger Byung-ho Park 30 or 40 times in 2015, when they both played in the Korean Baseball Organization.

“It was pretty even, pretty much back-and-forth,” Lindblom said. “We had some good battles.”

They clashed again Wednesday in the first inning of the Pirates' 3-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins. With one out and two runners on base, Lindblom struck out Park with a fastball.

“It was good to see him.,” Lindblom said. “Before the game, I talked to him and to some of the Korean reporters. It was good to feel … almost at home, I guess you could call it.”

Lindblom, 29, pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Oakland A's from 2011-14. The right-hander spent 11 days with the Pirates in December 2014, then was released and went to pitch in the KBO.

“Hitters over there (in South Korea) are a lot different,” Lindblom said. “They don't strike out as much. They're able to foul pitches off, so even with two strikes it's really tough to punch guys out.”

When he was in the majors, Lindblom used the slider as his out pitch. In the KBO, he threw his changeup more often and learned to throw a splitter.

In mid-January, the Pirates signed Lindblom to a minor league deal and gave him a non-roster invite to spring training camp. He will most likely open the season with Triple-A Indianapolis as a long reliever and swingman.

“I'm really just happy to be here, happy to compete, happy to get the ball, happy to help the young guys,” Lindblom said.

Hughes back on top

Jared Hughes tossed one scoreless inning, although he did allow a hit and one walk. It was an improvement over his first outing, when Hughes gave up five runs (four earned) in one-third of an inning Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

“In my first outing … I was inside the ball and it was just kind of an inconsistent mess,” Hughes said. “We've been working on keeping me a little more closed so I can stay on top of the ball. I'm using my legs more, and it's getting a little better.”

Hughes said the plan is for him to build up to tossing two or perhaps even three innings in a game by the end of camp.

Planet of the aches

Josh Bell (knee surgery) was cleared for full-speed baserunning and might make his Grapefruit League debut by this weekend.

“He is in the final stages of his preparation for game activity,” head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said. “The goal for this week is to get him into some (simulated) games and baserunning.”

Francisco Cervelli (sore foot) reported no ill effects after playing in his first game Tuesday. The Pirates will closely monitor his status after Cervelli leaves camp Monday to join Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Pitcher Brandon Cumpton (elbow surgery) “is still making his journey though the flat-ground phase of throwing,” Tomczyk said. Angel Sanchez and Casey Sadler, who both also are coming back from Tommy John surgery, will throw simulated games this week.

Reliever Jason Stoffell (shoulder) is throwing on flat ground.

Utilityman Adam Frazier is OK after being dinged on the thumb and hit on the arm by pitch.

“(He's) sore, but he's doing well,” Tomczyk said. “He's a tough kid.”

Money matters

The Pirates came to terms with all 21 of their pre-arbitration players (i.e. those with less than three years of service time) on contracts for 2017.

Exact figures were not announced. The players — a group that includes Jameson Taillon, Steven Brault, A.J. Schugel, Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl — each will make around the $535,000 major league minimum.

A year ago, Gerrit Cole voiced displeasure with his contract, which essentially gave him no significant raise after winning 19 games in 2015. Cole this year was arbitration eligible for the first time.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.