Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Reliever Lindblom starting to feel at home
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Josh Lindblom talks with pitching coach Ray Searage on the mound during a game against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

Updated 24 minutes ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pirates reliever Josh Lindblom figures he faced slugger Byung-ho Park 30 or 40 times in 2015, when they both played in the Korean Baseball Organization.

“It was pretty even, pretty much back-and-forth,” Lindblom said. “We had some good battles.”

They clashed again Wednesday in the first inning of the Pirates' 3-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins. With one out and two runners on base, Lindblom struck out Park with a fastball.

“It was good to see him.,” Lindblom said. “Before the game, I talked to him and to some of the Korean reporters. It was good to feel … almost at home, I guess you could call it.”

Lindblom, 29, pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Oakland A's from 2011-14. The right-hander spent 11 days with the Pirates in December 2014, then was released and went to pitch in the KBO.

“Hitters over there (in South Korea) are a lot different,” Lindblom said. “They don't strike out as much. They're able to foul pitches off, so even with two strikes it's really tough to punch guys out.”

When he was in the majors, Lindblom used the slider as his out pitch. In the KBO, he threw his changeup more often and learned to throw a splitter.

In mid-January, the Pirates signed Lindblom to a minor league deal and gave him a non-roster invite to spring training camp. He will most likely open the season with Triple-A Indianapolis as a long reliever and swingman.

“I'm really just happy to be here, happy to compete, happy to get the ball, happy to help the young guys,” Lindblom said.

Hughes back on top

Jared Hughes tossed one scoreless inning, although he did allow a hit and one walk. It was an improvement over his first outing, when Hughes gave up five runs (four earned) in one-third of an inning Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles.

“In my first outing … I was inside the ball and it was just kind of an inconsistent mess,” Hughes said. “We've been working on keeping me a little more closed so I can stay on top of the ball. I'm using my legs more, and it's getting a little better.”

Hughes said the plan is for him to build up to tossing two or perhaps even three innings in a game by the end of camp.

Planet of the aches

Josh Bell (knee surgery) was cleared for full-speed baserunning and might make his Grapefruit League debut by this weekend.

“He is in the final stages of his preparation for game activity,” head athletic trainer Todd Tomczyk said. “The goal for this week is to get him into some (simulated) games and baserunning.”

Francisco Cervelli (sore foot) reported no ill effects after playing in his first game Tuesday. The Pirates will closely monitor his status after Cervelli leaves camp Monday to join Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Pitcher Brandon Cumpton (elbow surgery) “is still making his journey though the flat-ground phase of throwing,” Tomczyk said. Angel Sanchez and Casey Sadler, who both also are coming back from Tommy John surgery, will throw simulated games this week.

Reliever Jason Stoffell (shoulder) is throwing on flat ground.

Utilityman Adam Frazier is OK after being dinged on the thumb and hit on the arm by pitch.

“(He's) sore, but he's doing well,” Tomczyk said. “He's a tough kid.”

Money matters

The Pirates came to terms with all 21 of their pre-arbitration players (i.e. those with less than three years of service time) on contracts for 2017.

Exact figures were not announced. The players — a group that includes Jameson Taillon, Steven Brault, A.J. Schugel, Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl — each will make around the $535,000 major league minimum.

A year ago, Gerrit Cole voiced displeasure with his contract, which essentially gave him no significant raise after winning 19 games in 2015. Cole this year was arbitration eligible for the first time.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.