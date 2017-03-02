Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Change is good for Pirates reliever Rivero
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:27 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — Felipe Rivero sometimes has to stifle a giggle on the mound when he sees batters flail at the pitch Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage admiringly calls a “Bugs Bunny changeup.”

It's no laughing matter to hitters, though. One of just three left-handers who cracked 100 mph last season, Rivero savors the reaction when he follows his blistering four-seamer with a diving, 88 mph changeup.

“The (batters) start looking up and shaking, stuff like that,” Rivero said. “I don't want to laugh on the mound, so I keep it to myself.”

An above-average curveball and slider round out Rivero's unusual four-pitch arsenal. The fastball usually gets the most hype — who doesn't gape when those triple digits flash on the JumboTron? — but the swing-and-miss change is what makes Rivero a beast.

“It's amazing,” Searage said. “That Bugs Bunny changeup that he has is a real good complement to his 97 mph fastball. The bottom falls out like a splitter. Rotation is just like his fastball, so it's really hard to pick up and then you're already committed.

“When he keeps his head on target and lets (the pitch) do its thing, it is really an above-average changeup.”

It might even be a better than above average. Last winter, MLB.com analyst Mike Petriello wrote Rivero's changeup “might have been the most unhittable pitch in the game last year.”

Rivero, acquired from the Nationals as part of the Mark Melancon trade, last season threw 267 changeups, which drew 138 swings. Fifty-seven percent of the time, the batter connected with nothing but air. No other pitcher had a better whiff rate with his changeup.

“The changeup is a weapon,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Any time you can get a pitch to look like a fastball and back off 10, 12 or 15 mph from your fastball, it's very difficult for a hitter to cover that.”

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Rivero a couple of weeks after he turned 17 in 2008. It was Rays pitching coordinator Jorge Moncada who switched Rivero from a four-seam to a two-seam changeup grip.

“He was like, ‘Here, throw it this way,' and ever since then it's been like that,” Rivero said. “It's always been effective.”

When Rivero was a skinny kid in the minors, his changeup had not reached its full potential. That's because there wasn't yet much difference in velocity between his change and his fastball.

“When I first signed, I was throwing (the fastball) like 86 mph,” Rivero said with a laugh. “Also, I was like 150 pounds back then. Now, I've got some weight and that helps me.”

The Rays developed Rivero as a starter, then traded him to Washington in February 2014. The Nationals immediately moved him to the bullpen.

“In the second month that I was a reliever, I was throwing 98-99 mph, so I was like, ‘I'm not starting any more,' ” Rivero said. “I don't want to go back to starting. For me, the adrenaline you have coming in late in the game is not the same (as being a starter). I want to stay in the bullpen for a long time.”

Going into this season, Rivero and right-hander Daniel Hudson will share duties in the seventh and eighth innings as setup men for closer Tony Watson. That all could change by midseason, though.

Watson will be a free agent next winter, which makes it likely the Pirates will try to trade him before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Hudson is next in line for the closer's job, but Rivero is being groomed to someday fill that role.

“In the future,” Rivero said. “Now, it's up to Watson. I'm not worried. I know it's going to come one day.”

Rivero paused and smiled.

“I'll be here.”

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero pitches during a spring training game at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Felipe Rivero pitches during a spring training game at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.