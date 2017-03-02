Pirates notebook: Mercer's grand slam part of power display

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Pirates hit four home runs Thursday in an 11-1 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

“They just made the park look tiny today,” pitcher Steven Brault said. “Our team can hit. It's just that simple.”

The biggest blow was Jordy Mercer's grand slam in the third inning. Mercer swatted a 1-2 fastball from Chad Bell over the left-field wall.

Last season, Mercer hit his first career grand slam. This one happened in a meaningless spring training game, but still …

“It means something, for sure, because you're trying to see the ball and put a good swing on it,” Mercer said. “The most satisfying thing is that I was behind in the count. I was able to see it up (in the zone) and put the ball in the air like I wanted.”

Brault sharp, efficient

Brault worked two innings and gave up a solo homer to Justin Upton. The left-handed Brault was efficient — throwing just 26 pitches (19 strikes) — and his curveball was sharp.

“I threw it most of the time pretty well,” Brault said. “I threw it for a bunch of strikes. I guess the one to Upton, technically, was still a strike, but just also over the fence.”

Brault is competing against Drew Hutchison and Tyler Glasnow for the No. 5 starter job. If Brault wins the battle, he would be the only lefty in the rotation.

“I wouldn't go there, as far as it being important,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We need to have the best pitcher. There are some (opposing) teams where you'd think, ‘It'd be nice to have a left-handed starter.' However, if we don't have a left-handed starter ready to take that spot, we're not going to give it away.”

Brault will make his next start Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Hurdle plans to keep Brault and righty Trevor Williams, who tossed the third and fourth innings against the Tigers, on the same schedule for at least one more turn.

Focus on defense

New infield/third-base coach Joey Cora added new routines to the defensive drills this spring.

“Some of it's just about fielding the ball, seeing the hops and things like that instead of doing the whole routine of getting it from the plate, fielding it, throwing it to first and all that,” Mercer said. “We're focusing on one particular thing and now the broad view. I think it's working.”

One drill begins with the infielders facing away from home plate. When they hear the ball connect with Cora's bat, they spin around, locate the ball and try to nab it before it scoots past them.

“Those are the things that Joey puts his stamp on that can help with first-step quickness, (judging) angles on balls and things like that,” Mercer said.

Infielders also are taking more grounders in their shift positions than in previous years.

“Our infielders see where the pitch is called and where the glove is at and set up accordingly,” Hurdle said. “There is a lot of pre-pitch determination and readiness going on. We want them to play with freedom and also a focus to compete. We'll continue to work at it.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.