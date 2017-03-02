Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Mercer's grand slam part of power display
Rob Biertempfel | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer watches his grand slam during the third inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison fist bumps shortstop Jordy Mercer, after Mercer made a basket catch Thursday, March 2, 2017, against the Tigers at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Steven Brault delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

Updated 15 minutes ago

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Pirates hit four home runs Thursday in an 11-1 rout of the Detroit Tigers.

“They just made the park look tiny today,” pitcher Steven Brault said. “Our team can hit. It's just that simple.”

The biggest blow was Jordy Mercer's grand slam in the third inning. Mercer swatted a 1-2 fastball from Chad Bell over the left-field wall.

Last season, Mercer hit his first career grand slam. This one happened in a meaningless spring training game, but still …

“It means something, for sure, because you're trying to see the ball and put a good swing on it,” Mercer said. “The most satisfying thing is that I was behind in the count. I was able to see it up (in the zone) and put the ball in the air like I wanted.”

Brault sharp, efficient

Brault worked two innings and gave up a solo homer to Justin Upton. The left-handed Brault was efficient — throwing just 26 pitches (19 strikes) — and his curveball was sharp.

“I threw it most of the time pretty well,” Brault said. “I threw it for a bunch of strikes. I guess the one to Upton, technically, was still a strike, but just also over the fence.”

Brault is competing against Drew Hutchison and Tyler Glasnow for the No. 5 starter job. If Brault wins the battle, he would be the only lefty in the rotation.

“I wouldn't go there, as far as it being important,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “We need to have the best pitcher. There are some (opposing) teams where you'd think, ‘It'd be nice to have a left-handed starter.' However, if we don't have a left-handed starter ready to take that spot, we're not going to give it away.”

Brault will make his next start Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Hurdle plans to keep Brault and righty Trevor Williams, who tossed the third and fourth innings against the Tigers, on the same schedule for at least one more turn.

Focus on defense

New infield/third-base coach Joey Cora added new routines to the defensive drills this spring.

“Some of it's just about fielding the ball, seeing the hops and things like that instead of doing the whole routine of getting it from the plate, fielding it, throwing it to first and all that,” Mercer said. “We're focusing on one particular thing and now the broad view. I think it's working.”

One drill begins with the infielders facing away from home plate. When they hear the ball connect with Cora's bat, they spin around, locate the ball and try to nab it before it scoots past them.

“Those are the things that Joey puts his stamp on that can help with first-step quickness, (judging) angles on balls and things like that,” Mercer said.

Infielders also are taking more grounders in their shift positions than in previous years.

“Our infielders see where the pitch is called and where the glove is at and set up accordingly,” Hurdle said. “There is a lot of pre-pitch determination and readiness going on. We want them to play with freedom and also a focus to compete. We'll continue to work at it.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.