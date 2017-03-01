Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 3, Twins 1
Rob Biertempfel | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Phil Gosselin doubles during the first inning against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte gives a thumbs up to fans before a game against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Pat Light delivers during a spring training game at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco cools off between innings against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates fan Bo Brooke, 10, watches Gregory Polanco in the dugout during a game against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Josh Lindblom delivers during the first inning against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Eury Perez makes a catch on a knee during the ninth inning against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Jared Hughes runs from the bullpen to the mound to pitch the third inning against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Jared Hughes pitches during the third inning against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Twins pitcher Ryan Vogelsong delivers during the third inning against the Pirates Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

Updated less than a minute ago

THURSDAY'S GAME

at Tigers

1:05 p.m.

Publix Field at Joker Marchand Stadium, Lakeland, Fla

Tigers starter: RHP Justin Verlander

Pirates starter: LHP Steve Brault

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Pirates 3, Twins 1

Mr. Patience: Staring Marte worked a walk in the first and fifth innings, giving him three free passes in his first eight plate appearances this spring. “I'm just seeing the ball good,” Marte said with a shrug. Last season, he drew 23 walks in 529 trips to the plate.

Got him: In the third, Pirates C Jackson Williams threw out Zack Granite, who was trying to steal second base. 2B Phil Gosselin made a nice tag.

Double trouble: Three of the Pirates' six hits over the first 1 23 innings. vs. RHP Kyle Gibson were doubles.

Ka-boom: John Jaso homered to right on a 3-2 pitch in the sixth.

How ya like me now?: Two former Pirates combined to produce the Twins' first run. Robbie Grossman doubled to right field, and Matt Hague followed with an RBI single.

