Spring training breakdown: Pirates 3, Twins 1
Updated less than a minute ago
THURSDAY'S GAME
at Tigers
1:05 p.m.
Publix Field at Joker Marchand Stadium, Lakeland, Fla
Tigers starter: RHP Justin Verlander
Pirates starter: LHP Steve Brault
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Pirates 3, Twins 1
Mr. Patience: Staring Marte worked a walk in the first and fifth innings, giving him three free passes in his first eight plate appearances this spring. “I'm just seeing the ball good,” Marte said with a shrug. Last season, he drew 23 walks in 529 trips to the plate.
Got him: In the third, Pirates C Jackson Williams threw out Zack Granite, who was trying to steal second base. 2B Phil Gosselin made a nice tag.
Double trouble: Three of the Pirates' six hits over the first 1 2⁄3 innings. vs. RHP Kyle Gibson were doubles.
Ka-boom: John Jaso homered to right on a 3-2 pitch in the sixth.
How ya like me now?: Two former Pirates combined to produce the Twins' first run. Robbie Grossman doubled to right field, and Matt Hague followed with an RBI single.