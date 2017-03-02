Spring training breakdown: Pirates 11, Tigers 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Friday's game

vs. Orioles

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Orioles starter: LHP Wade Miley

Pirates starter: RHP Gerrit Cole

Radio: 93.7 FM

thursday's result

PIRATES 11, TIGERS 1

Boom 1: In the second inning, Francisco Cervelli drilled Justin Verlander's first pitch over the left-field wall. It was the first run allowed this spring by Verlander, who tossed two innings Saturday vs. the Astros.

Boom 2: Two batters later, Jose Osuna took Verlander deep, also to left field. Osuna is 6 for 11, including two homers, this spring.

Boom 3: Jordy Mercer clubbed a grand slam in the third, sending a pitch from Chad Bell over the wall in left.

Boom 4: After Bell was lifted, Adam Frazier greeted Logan Kensing with a two-run homer to right.

Batting around: It took the Tigers three pitchers to get through the third, as the Pirates sent 10 men to the plate and scored seven runs. Verlander was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Josh Harrison. Six of the seven batters against Bell reached base. Kensing served up Frazier's homer, then got Harrison to pop up and finally end the inning.

Glovework: CF Eury Perez lunged to make a fine catch of Miguel Cabrera's looper in the third inning.