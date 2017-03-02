Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 11, Tigers 1

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jim Leyland hugs Pirates manager Clint Hurdle before a game against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle laughs with Al Kaline before a game against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla. Kaline was a boyhood hero of Hurdle's.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Eury Perez makes a running catch during the fourth inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen catches a fly ball in front of Eury Perez during the fifth inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli stands at the batting cage before a game against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer celebrates his grand slam with Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen during the third inning against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison turns a double play next to the Tigers' Ian Kinsler Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with Jim Leyland before a game against the Tigers Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Fla.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Friday's game

vs. Orioles

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Orioles starter: LHP Wade Miley

Pirates starter: RHP Gerrit Cole

Radio: 93.7 FM

thursday's result

PIRATES 11, TIGERS 1

Boom 1: In the second inning, Francisco Cervelli drilled Justin Verlander's first pitch over the left-field wall. It was the first run allowed this spring by Verlander, who tossed two innings Saturday vs. the Astros.

Boom 2: Two batters later, Jose Osuna took Verlander deep, also to left field. Osuna is 6 for 11, including two homers, this spring.

Boom 3: Jordy Mercer clubbed a grand slam in the third, sending a pitch from Chad Bell over the wall in left.

Boom 4: After Bell was lifted, Adam Frazier greeted Logan Kensing with a two-run homer to right.

Batting around: It took the Tigers three pitchers to get through the third, as the Pirates sent 10 men to the plate and scored seven runs. Verlander was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to Josh Harrison. Six of the seven batters against Bell reached base. Kensing served up Frazier's homer, then got Harrison to pop up and finally end the inning.

Glovework: CF Eury Perez lunged to make a fine catch of Miguel Cabrera's looper in the third inning.

— Rob Biertempfel

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.