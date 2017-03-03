Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Orioles 2
Updated 11 minutes ago
SATURDAY'S GAME
vs. Red Sox
1:05 p.m.
LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
Red Sox starter: RHP Hector Velazquez
Pirates starter: RHP Chad Kuhl
TV: MLB network
FRIDAY'S RESULT
PIRATES 5, ORIOLES 2
Killing him softly: The Pirates scored three runs in the first inning on just two balls that left the infield. Starling Marte singled, Phil Gosselin bunted for a hit and Gregory Polanco walked. David Freese's RBI single traveled about 20 feet up the third-base line, and Gosselin scored when the throw to first base was wild. Kevin Newman lined a run-scoring single to left field.
Hot shot: Elias Diaz began the second inning with a liner that smacked off pitcher Wade Miley's left arm. Diaz got an infield single, and Miley left the game after being checked by a trainer.
Great catch: CF Starling Marte almost got turned around when the wind grabbed hold of Manny Machado's towering fly ball. Marte fought off the sun and made a diving catch.
Oops: Polanco let Anthony Santander's single bounce past him. The error enabled Johnny Giavotella to move from second to third.
Stallings streaking: C Jacob Stallings singled to center in the sixth, giving him a hit in all four games in which he's played this spring.