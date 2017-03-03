Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 5, Orioles 2
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, March 3, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Caroline Eberle, 7, of Wexford watches the Pirates game against the Orioles Friday, March 3, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 11 minutes ago

SATURDAY'S GAME

vs. Red Sox

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Red Sox starter: RHP Hector Velazquez

Pirates starter: RHP Chad Kuhl

TV: MLB network

FRIDAY'S RESULT

PIRATES 5, ORIOLES 2

Killing him softly: The Pirates scored three runs in the first inning on just two balls that left the infield. Starling Marte singled, Phil Gosselin bunted for a hit and Gregory Polanco walked. David Freese's RBI single traveled about 20 feet up the third-base line, and Gosselin scored when the throw to first base was wild. Kevin Newman lined a run-scoring single to left field.

Hot shot: Elias Diaz began the second inning with a liner that smacked off pitcher Wade Miley's left arm. Diaz got an infield single, and Miley left the game after being checked by a trainer.

Great catch: CF Starling Marte almost got turned around when the wind grabbed hold of Manny Machado's towering fly ball. Marte fought off the sun and made a diving catch.

Oops: Polanco let Anthony Santander's single bounce past him. The error enabled Johnny Giavotella to move from second to third.

Stallings streaking: C Jacob Stallings singled to center in the sixth, giving him a hit in all four games in which he's played this spring.

