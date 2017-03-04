Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Pirates 3, Red Sox 2

Xxx | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison steals second base next to the Red Sox' Mike Miller Saturday, March 4, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Sunday's game

at Yankees

1:05 p.m.

Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.

Yankees starter: RHP Masahiro Tanaka

Pirates starter: RHP Jameson Taillon

Radio: 93.7 FM

Saturday's result

PIRATES 3, RED SOX 2

Escape: With Brock Holt at third base and one out in the first inning, RHP Chad Kuhl got out of the jam by striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. and Pablo Sandoval.

Good break: After Gregory Polanco's leadoff walk in the second, Francisco Cervelli hit a bouncer up the middle that took a big hop into center field. What could have been a double-play grounder instead became a that single set up a two-run inning.

Good to go: Andrew McCutchen woke up with a stiff lower back but wore a hot wrap for a while in the clubhouse and was able to play in the game. He delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right field that put the Pirates up 3-2 in the third inning. It was his second RBI in six games.

Ouch: McCutchen stole second base in the fifth inning, but in the process scraped up his left leg. When he peeled off his high sock, there was an oval-shaped wound about the size of a cell phone on his calf.

Air balls: LHP Wade LeBlanc served up Chris Young's game-tying, two-run homer in the third. In the fourth, Sandoval and Allen Craig hit deep flies that were caught on the warning track.

Different spot: Austin Meadows played the final three innings in left field. It was the first time this spring he wasn't in center. Last season, Meadows played 17 games in left and 23 in center for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Close call: With quick reflexes, Jared Hughes used his mitt to avoid being struck on the right arm by Deven Marrero's liner up the middle. The ball caromed to SS Kevin Newman, who threw to first base to retire Marrero.

— Rob Biertempfel

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.