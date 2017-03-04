Spring training breakdown: Pirates 3, Red Sox 2

Sunday's game

at Yankees

1:05 p.m.

Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.

Yankees starter: RHP Masahiro Tanaka

Pirates starter: RHP Jameson Taillon

Radio: 93.7 FM

Saturday's result

PIRATES 3, RED SOX 2

Escape: With Brock Holt at third base and one out in the first inning, RHP Chad Kuhl got out of the jam by striking out Jackie Bradley Jr. and Pablo Sandoval.

Good break: After Gregory Polanco's leadoff walk in the second, Francisco Cervelli hit a bouncer up the middle that took a big hop into center field. What could have been a double-play grounder instead became a that single set up a two-run inning.

Good to go: Andrew McCutchen woke up with a stiff lower back but wore a hot wrap for a while in the clubhouse and was able to play in the game. He delivered a sacrifice fly to deep right field that put the Pirates up 3-2 in the third inning. It was his second RBI in six games.

Ouch: McCutchen stole second base in the fifth inning, but in the process scraped up his left leg. When he peeled off his high sock, there was an oval-shaped wound about the size of a cell phone on his calf.

Air balls: LHP Wade LeBlanc served up Chris Young's game-tying, two-run homer in the third. In the fourth, Sandoval and Allen Craig hit deep flies that were caught on the warning track.

Different spot: Austin Meadows played the final three innings in left field. It was the first time this spring he wasn't in center. Last season, Meadows played 17 games in left and 23 in center for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Close call: With quick reflexes, Jared Hughes used his mitt to avoid being struck on the right arm by Deven Marrero's liner up the middle. The ball caromed to SS Kevin Newman, who threw to first base to retire Marrero.

— Rob Biertempfel