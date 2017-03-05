Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Spring training breakdown: Yankees 3, Pirates 2
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman John Jaso doubles during a game against the Yankees Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.

Updated 33 minutes ago

MONDAY'S GAME

vs. Yankees

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Yankees starter: RHP Bryan Mitchell

Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova

TV/Radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Yankees 3, Pirates 2

Caught again: In the first inning, Alen Hanson was thrown out trying to steal second base by backup C Austin Romine. Hanson, whose speed makes him a bench candidate, is 0 for 3 on steal attempts this spring. At the plate, he is 3 for 9 (all singles).

Stranded: Leading off the second, John Jaso beat a shifted defense by yanking a double into right field. Jaso dodged Eric Wood's bouncing ground out as he advanced to third. However, Jose Osuna (ground out) and Barrett Barnes (strikeout) were unable to get Jaso home.

Hey, kid: As he fouled off a pitch from RHP Nick Kingham, the Yankees' Gleyber Torres — who is the No. 3 prospect in the minors this year — stumbled, slipped and wound up on his back in the batter's box. Looking on from the dugout, Yankees manager Joe Girardi shook his head and shrugged.

Gift run: Kingham's wild pitch gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Matt Holliday's two-out double was New York's first hit. Chris Carter reached on an infield single. Aaron Judge walked. Kingham's 0-2 pitch to Romine was in the dirt and got away from C Jacob Stallings. Holliday scored. Romine flew out to end the inning.

Ouch: Ji-Man Choi was hit on his batting helmet's ear flap by a pitch from Pirates reliever Antonio Bastardo. The sound of the impact was audible throughout the ballpark, but Choi stayed on his feet. He left the game after being checked by an athletic trainer.

Another gift: The Yankees' second run scored on the combination of a wild pitch by Antonio Bastardo and an errant throw to third base by C Christian Kelley.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.