Spring training breakdown: Yankees 3, Pirates 2

MONDAY'S GAME

vs. Yankees

1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Yankees starter: RHP Bryan Mitchell

Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova

TV/Radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Yankees 3, Pirates 2

Caught again: In the first inning, Alen Hanson was thrown out trying to steal second base by backup C Austin Romine. Hanson, whose speed makes him a bench candidate, is 0 for 3 on steal attempts this spring. At the plate, he is 3 for 9 (all singles).

Stranded: Leading off the second, John Jaso beat a shifted defense by yanking a double into right field. Jaso dodged Eric Wood's bouncing ground out as he advanced to third. However, Jose Osuna (ground out) and Barrett Barnes (strikeout) were unable to get Jaso home.

Hey, kid: As he fouled off a pitch from RHP Nick Kingham, the Yankees' Gleyber Torres — who is the No. 3 prospect in the minors this year — stumbled, slipped and wound up on his back in the batter's box. Looking on from the dugout, Yankees manager Joe Girardi shook his head and shrugged.

Gift run: Kingham's wild pitch gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Matt Holliday's two-out double was New York's first hit. Chris Carter reached on an infield single. Aaron Judge walked. Kingham's 0-2 pitch to Romine was in the dirt and got away from C Jacob Stallings. Holliday scored. Romine flew out to end the inning.

Ouch: Ji-Man Choi was hit on his batting helmet's ear flap by a pitch from Pirates reliever Antonio Bastardo. The sound of the impact was audible throughout the ballpark, but Choi stayed on his feet. He left the game after being checked by an athletic trainer.

Another gift: The Yankees' second run scored on the combination of a wild pitch by Antonio Bastardo and an errant throw to third base by C Christian Kelley.