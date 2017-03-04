Pirates' Cervelli overcomes bumpy road to become everyday catcher

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Francisco Cervelli's road from the minors to an everyday job in the majors was hampered by injuries:

BRADENTON, Fla. — Exhausted, beaten up and exhilarated, Francisco Cervelli collapsed into the chair at his locker in Fenway Park on the final day of the 2014 season and wondered if he had finally done it.

Cervelli sat quietly for a moment. Then he reached for his cellphone and dialed his sister in Colombia.

“I told her, ‘I made it. I did it,' and I started crying,” Cervelli recalled. “She said, ‘Why are you crying?' and I said, ‘Because now I feel I am a baseball player. I feel I can do it.' ”

It had been six years since Cervelli made his big league debut with the New York Yankees. In that span, he never played a full season and battled injuries, demotions, a 50-game suspension in 2013 for using performance-enhancing drugs and occasional periods of self-doubt.

Although he appeared in only 49 games in 2014 because of a torn hamstring and migraine headaches, Cervelli was the starting catcher for most of August and September. He went 1 for 3 in the season finale against the Boston Red Sox and ended with a .301 batting average.

Suddenly, the future was bright.

“Positive results give you confidence,” he said. “When I finished that year, I started feeling that something was going to happen.”

Cervelli had no idea how seismic that something would turn out to be.

Forty-five days later, Cervelli was dining with Martin Prado at a restaurant in Orlando, Fla. The close friends had become teammates midway through the previous season when Prado was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Yankees.

They were in a mood to celebrate, looking ahead to bigger things. As they talked about all the fun they would have together in New York the following year, Prado began to tease his buddy.

“Martin said, ‘You like fashion too much. You like New York. You watch, you're going to go end up in … Pittsburgh,' ” Cervelli said. “He was laughing, just joking.”

The next day, Cervelli got a phone call from his agent. The Yankees had traded him to the Pirates.

A few minutes later, Cervelli's phone buzzed again. It was Prado.

“He said, ‘I'm so sorry, man. I didn't know about that,' ” Cervelli said. “But I told him it was OK. I think I was ready for this. I felt like, this is the time.”

When he was signed out of Valencia, Venezuela, in 2003, Cervelli was a 17-year-old second baseman/shortstop. The Yankees figured a position change would clear a path for him toward the big leagues.

Cervelli strapped on catcher's gear for the first time in his life in the Dominican Summer League. By '06, Baseball America rated him the best defensive catcher in the Yankees farm system.

Although his development went quickly, the gestation of Cervelli's pro career from intriguing prospect to everyday catcher in the majors took more than a decade.

“I think every human being wants to make everything happen right now,” Cervelli said. “You'll get what you want in the moment when God thinks you're ready. I was waiting for his opportunity a long time ago, but I wasn't ready for this. In my mind, yeah, I wanted to beat the world. But if I would have come here maybe five years ago, it could not have happened this way.”

Pitcher Ivan Nova and Cervelli were signed one year apart. In 2010, Nova's rookie season, Cervelli caught seven of the right-hander's 10 outings.

When Nova was traded to the Pirates last summer, he was elated to find Cervelli waiting for him in the clubhouse.

“Very bueno,” Nova said, smiling. “He is my brother.”

Among teammates, the bond between pitchers and catchers often is the strongest. So, Nova has a sense of what Cervelli learned over the bumpy course of his career.

“He's grown up a lot,” Nova said. “Mentally, he's taken it to another level. It's exciting to see how he handles pitchers, how he calls a game, how he approaches you and tells you what you're doing right and wrong. It's a pleasure to work with him, and it's special to be with him again.”

A big league career, Cervelli said, can be divided into three parts. There are the teenage years, when a player realizes the game is something more to him than a hobby. During his 20s, a player climbs out of the minors and reaches his prime.

“I'm in the last part,” said Cervelli, who Monday will turn 31. “This is the most important part because I think I'll be a better player in these last years.

“This game has been my life. I cannot explain how I feel when I hear, ‘Play ball!' That's why I try to enjoy every day, because I don't know when it's going to be gone.”

Last May, the Pirates gave Cervelli a three-year, $31 million contract extension. Less than a month later, he broke his a bone in his hand while taking a swing.

Cervelli had to sit out five weeks after having surgery and admits he was “embarrassed” by again going on the disabled list. He played in frequent pain until the Pirates finally shut him down in the final week of the season.

Two weeks ago, soreness in his right foot set Cervelli back a few days. Antsy to get back on the field, he managed to catch a few innings in Grapefruit League games before leaving camp to play for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

“I think about my life, and I say, ‘Keep going! Keep going!' ” Cervelli said. “People say to me, ‘Oh, you've made it. You have a contract.' I say, No. No. I haven't achieved my goal. I hope I can retire here after playing six or eight more years here. But I won't stop until I get where I want to be. I won't.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.